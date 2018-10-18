On God’s Path

Prior to his path to the ministry, Rainwater said Healy was an accomplished pianist, but due to arthritis Healy went on a new path God set for him. Pictured, Pastor Brian Rainwater (standing) and Kendell Healy (sitting). - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Prior to his path to the ministry, Rainwater said Healy was an accomplished pianist, but due to arthritis Healy went on a new path God set for him. Pictured, Pastor Brian Rainwater (standing) and Kendell Healy (sitting). - At Wightman United Methodist Church, Pastor Brian Rainwater (left) and Kendell Healy (right) can be seen on the pulpit leading the congregation. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer At Wightman United Methodist Church, Pastor Brian Rainwater (left) and Kendell Healy (right) can be seen on the pulpit leading the congregation. -

NEWBERRY — For about a year and a half Kendell Healy has been a student intern at Wightman United Methodist Church, under the mentorship of Pastor Brian Rainwater.

“I’ve known Pastor Brian for about 12 years now, in fact he’s been my pastor for about 12 years now. I was looking for a church and being Methodist that kind of tied me into certain churches,” Healy said.

Years prior, when Healy found out he would attend Regent University, Rainwater made an offer to mentor him.

“That is something I took very serious, and eventually I just ended up here. The first day I ran into him it was after a service, he said ‘Hey Kendell, what can I do for you?’” Healy said.

Healy answered by saying, “years ago you said you’d mentor me, I’m here to take you up on that offer.” Two days after that, the pair met at Moe’s in Irmo, and they have been meeting ever since.

As a student intern at Wightman, Rainwater said they are putting Healy through all the steps he would do as a pastor, piece by piece, bit by bit.

“When he finishes his experience here, our goal is he will finish college, he will finish seminary and go into the pastorate. Enter the pastorate having pretty much doing everything a minister is going to do, but by being mentored, or being an intern, he doesn’t have to walk into any of those situations without maybe somebody having his back, or somebody giving him a little coaching on that, or walk into some of those alone,” Rainwater said. “I’m sure as time goes on he will assist with everything, visiting shut-ins, serving communion, doing weddings, doing funerals, doing visits, preaching sermons, learning how to lead meetings at the church, learning how to work under the United Methodist guidelines on how to do meetings and make decisions in churches.”

Rainwater thinks it is great that Healy doesn’t have to go in straight out of seminary like so many do, and do so much without experience backing them up.

“One of the things Pastor Brian and I take very seriously is the ministry, and the fact he is an ordained pastor, it is not something you just jump into. The moment you receive a call doesn’t mean that is the moment you are a pastor or a minister, rather you have to work at this and learn all the things to do that,” Healy said. “Being a student intern, probably the perfect title, I am literally under his wing.”

During a typical Sunday service at Wightman, Rainwater will begin with the announcement and introduce the opening hymn. Healy will then step in and do the lay readers role, he will lead the congregation in the affirmation of faith, and the lead in prayer time. Rainwater will then take over the rest of the service, preaching the sermon and the Benediction and then sending forth, which closes the service.

“We will start having Sundays when we will switch those positions. Kendell has preached for me when I’ve been absent. There will be certain Sundays where Kendell preaches and I play the role of lay reader,” Rainwater said.

While Rainwater said he is there to mentor Healy, he said that definitely goes both ways. He said he is coaching Healy because he has 35 years of experience in churches, but Healy teaches him as well.

“We have complete freedom to critique one another, to make comments, to try and make sure we improve the ministry here and so I give him free rein to tell me what needs to improve before I preach the second service,” Rainwater said.

Healy added that Rainwater is someone if you need something he will do his best to “open a window of opportunity.” However, Healy said Rainwater will not push you through the window, he won’t even walk you through the window.

“He will expect you to take that opportunity of that window being opened, and that is what he has really allowed me here at Wightman,” Healy said.

When it comes to Healy, Rainwater said he is an incredible resource, academically and spiritually. Rainwater said Healy has an understanding that enhances his own understanding, and Healy has self-taught himself Greek and is learning Hebrew.

“Theology really dives into languages. So I took it upon myself, I’m a planner, have to develop a plan. I said if I have several years before seminary to take Greek, I’m going to do that now,” Healy said. “That’s when I fell in love with the language. Just opened itself up to me, just to be able to understand it and translate it has been a wonderful gift.”

When it comes to the ministry, Healy said it wasn’t a decision to join the ministry, it was a calling.

“Before I entered into the ministry, I said, ‘okay God, I will follow you,’” he said. “I hated reading, I would look at a book, look at the headline, and that was as far as I got. Literally happened overnight, I picked up the Bible one day and in a two to three day period, God gave me an appetite for reading, I have been reading every single day since that moment. That’s how I knew I was to be on the right road to the ministry.”

Prior to this road, Healy was a piano player, in fact Rainwater said that is how they originally knew each other.

“He was a very accomplished pianist, then because of some arthritis that has developed in his fingers, Kendell knew it would close the door eventually on his piano playing. So he began to pursue what was next in his life, and God has called him now to ordained ministry,” Rainwater said. “So many people would have looked at that door being closed and just sat in self pity, and said I can’t do what I used to do. Kendell said, “God, I can’t do what I used to do, what are you calling me to do.’”

Healy, a New Jersey native, will finish up his Theology degree, with a focus on Biblical Studies, in about three months. After which he will go into the Lutheran Seminary in Columbia, which has a Methodist Program. This is something Healy said he is excited to do.

“My hope is ordainment, and live in the area and minister to anyone I can,” Healy said.

