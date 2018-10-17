Strong armed robbery suspect arrested

Chandler - Chandler -

PROSPERITY — Mary Jane Chandler was apprehended by the Newberry Police Department on October 12 without incident.

Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin said Chandler was spotted by a patrolman on Winnsboro Road walking towards Highway 76 where she was then taken into custody.

“We have a great partnership with other agencies and we just work together to help keep the citizens safe,” McClurkin said.

Chandler was wanted by the Prosperity Police Department for strong armed robbery after an incident that occurred on September 4.

Chandler, while at 635 S. Main Street (Miller Street Apartments), in the municipal limits of Prosperity, assaulted an elderly victim that had limited mobility. Upon assaulting the victim Chandler removed money from the victim’s pocket and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving on scene.

The Prosperity Police Department extended an appreciation to the Newberry Police Department for their diligence in apprehending Chandler.

“It is always a great day when a suspect can be apprehended without incident and bring a sense of closure and security to the victim,” said Lieutenant Harry Bodiford, with the Prosperity Police Department.

