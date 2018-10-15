Scholarship Day in the works for February

NEWBERRY — Newberry College plans to host a Scholarship Day in February 2019.

The day is not yet in the books, according to Dean of Enrollment Management Chris Harris. However, Harris said the day would be a “celebration of academic intelligence with additional financial aid” for prospective students.

Scholarship Day will allow prospective students and their parents to come and earn extra financial aid based on their academic achievements. Participants will be chosen based on their SAT/ACT scores, grade-point average, and other criteria from the top 20 percent of their applicants. Parents will have their own Parent Program in which they will meet with student affairs, housing and residence life, financial aid and a professor.

The event will start at 9 a.m. and go until noon, with lunch afterwards. Students will be graded on three separate parts. One part will be a 30-minute interview with select faculty members. The second part will be a 45-minute written assignment with a prompt provided and graded by Newberry College’s English Department. The final part will be a group activity led by a small group of the college’s Student Ambassadors. This event will evaluate how the students interact with each other, their communication skills, and their leadership skills. Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Sid Parrish will speak to those in attendance, and Harris hopes college president Dr. Maurice Scherrens will also speak.

Harris hopes this event will show which students are a good fit for the college. He believes that in past years the college has focused too much on getting more students to attend the college. Harris says he is not looking for freshmen, but for graduates.

Advertising will start in December and invitations will be sent out in January. The event is first-come first-served with limited spots. Those interested in learning more about Scholarship Day can reach Harris at chris.harris@newberry.edu.