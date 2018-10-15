Newberry College Improv Team To Present One-Act Show

NEWBERRY — Newberry College’s improv team, Lookin’ Sharp, will host “Highwire Diner,” an improvised one-act show, Nov. 2 and 5 at 8 p.m. in the Wiles Chapel Theater.

The team’s advisor, Mandy Butler, associate professor of theater and speech, hopes this show will help Lookin’ Sharp to be “taken more seriously as a theatrical group.” Butler has supervised the improv team since coming to Newberry six years ago.

“Highwire Diner” will be put on by the teams more experienced students, or “veterans.” Lookin’ Sharp will also host a “Ha-ha-Halloween Show” at 4 p.m. in the college’s theatre. The Halloween show will feature old and new members to bring a comedic twist to the spooky holiday.

Newberry College sophomore Nigel Johnson is excited for the team’s first major production of “Highwire Diner.” Johnson has been a part of Lookin’ Sharp for a year and advises anyone who’s interested to “just be yourself, but be open to direction.” Johnson joined Lookin’ Sharp because he loves to make people laugh, and he wanted to make more friends, Lookin’ Sharp allowed Johnson to do both.

Senior Angel Smith is in her fifth year of Lookin’ Sharp and would like to see more students join. Smith tells anyone interested to “trust yourself, have fun, and don’t think too much.” She hopes the theatre department will be promoted more, and that more people will engage with the improv team.

Students can receive class credits for Lookin’ Sharp. It is offered as a course and meets twice a week, with the veterans practicing on Mondays and an overall practice on Wednesdays. Anyone interested in seeing the team perform, or joining, can contact Butler at mandy.butler@newberry.edu.