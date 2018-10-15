Newberry College’s new dorm, one month in

A student does dishes in a sink in Newberry College’s Pearson Hall, which opened to students in August. - Caleb Wilkie | For The Newberry Observer A student does dishes in a sink in Newberry College’s Pearson Hall, which opened to students in August. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry College opened Pearson Hall, its first residential hall built since 2007, in August. Named for Newberry alum and longtime donor Wayne Pearson, it took three years of planning and one year of construction.

Director of Housing and Residence Life Amanda Halfacre said there were only a few problems with the new building, such as elevator issues, suite room lights and some residents not washing their dishes in the downstairs kitchen.

“Luckily, we have a great contractor that we work with, so they have been really responsive trying to get those things fixed,” Halfacre said.

She described the new residence hall as “very student centered focused.” Halfacre said construction went smoothly and according to plan, and thought it was nice that the new residence hall’s refrigerators and other appliances are more compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Kathy Worster, vice president of Administrative Affairs and Chief Financial Officer, describes the building as a beautiful facility. Worster, who was involved with the project, said financing was the hardest step. It was the first residence built since she came to Newberry College. The United States Department of Agriculture helped fund construction with a payback loan plan, and contractor, Triangle Construction, helped finished the building ahead of schedule.

“The school has plans to grow in residential body, and since we are a residential campus we are going to need more and more places,” Worster said. “Right now we are creating a five-year plan, to plan for the rest of our housing needs by 2021.”

Pearson residents Edward Collins and Gary Forehand said Pearson had a peaceful mature family atmosphere.

“The people are nice. I haven’t met anyone who has a bad vibe,” said Collins.

“Nobody bothers anybody, everybody stays to themselves,” said Forehand.

Collins and Forehand, both sophomore track athletes, said they love the upgrade from the freshman building, Brokaw.

“This feels more like home,” Edwards said.

Both feel it’s special being among the first to live in Pearson.

A student does dishes in a sink in Newberry College’s Pearson Hall, which opened to students in August. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_pearson-wilkie.jpeg A student does dishes in a sink in Newberry College’s Pearson Hall, which opened to students in August. Caleb Wilkie | For The Newberry Observer