Attempted kidnapping suspect apprehended

PROSPERITY — Gary Lee Kinsler, of 409 B Forest Hills Boulevard, in Prosperity, was apprehended by the Newberry Police Department without incident on Tuesday.

Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin said Kinsler was caught on Turner Street, in Newberry, and was wanted in connection to shoplifting from local businesses in Newberry. He was also wanted by the Prosperity Police Department for strong armed robbery and kidnapping after an incident that occurred on October 7 at the BI-LO in Prosperity.

According to the incident report, Kinsler entered the victim’s vehicle, grabbed her by the arm and ordered her to drive. The report further stated the victim was able break free from Kinsler’s grip once it loosened and ran to the doors of BI-LO, Kinsler took the victim’s wallet, but not the vehicle.

Moments before the incident, the report stated the manager of BI-LO saw Kinsler at the Redbox before the victim ran to the doors, the victim was shaken up, but was not injured in the incident.

Kinsler took the victim’s wallet and completed two purchases at the Walmart in Newberry, one in the amount of $163.05 and the other in the amount of $94.98, he also went to Robert’s Citgo and made a purchase in the amount of $161.01.

The responding officer notified Lieutenant Harry Bodiford that Kinsler matched the description of a suspect that had been reported to be knocking on doors asking for money, Kinsler also attempted to use a debit card at Walmart and was captured on video surveillance.

Kinsler is in custody at the Newberry County Detention Center at this time.

The Prosperity Police Department extended a thank you to the Newberry Police Department and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office in their collaborative efforts to apprehend Kinsler.

“I appreciate the collaborative efforts of the Prosperity Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Newberry Police Department in the investigation and apprehension of Kinsler. Residents of Prosperity and Newberry County as a whole will be able to rest easy at night knowing that Kinsler is off the streets,” Bodiford said.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

