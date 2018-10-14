Students take in lesson on government

Judge Mindy Zimmerman informed Newberry Middle School seventh graders about the judicial court system. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Judge Mindy Zimmerman informed Newberry Middle School seventh graders about the judicial court system. - Students listen as Zimmerman describes her role as a judge. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Students listen as Zimmerman describes her role as a judge. -

NEWBERRY — Monday morning Judge Mindy Zimmerman spoke to a room full of seventh graders at Newberry Middle School for a presentation on the judicial court system, and how the government works.

Zimmerman is a Family Court judge in Newberry and has been a judge for two years.

In Zimmerman’s role as a Family Court judge, she handles a variety of different issues from divorces, custody battles and criminal cases to adoptions.

Zimmerman spoke with the students about the Judicial Branch and its layers along with the different types of courts.

Federal Courts, Zimmerman said, are broken up into different districts and circuits, South Carolina falls in the fourth circuit, she also spoke briefly on the United States Supreme Court, which consists of nine different justices, with Brett Kavanaugh being elected to the Supreme Court Saturday.

In the South Carolina Court System, Zimmerman talked about traffic, small claims and probate courts (specific trial courts) that, if a person does not agree with those courts, can be appealed to the circuit court, if a person does not like that decision, it can be appealed to the Court of Appeals and then appealed to the Supreme Court.

She also explained the differences between a jury trial and bench trial. In a jury trial, Zimmerman said, a panel of people are collected to decide the outcome of a trial while the judge makes the decision in a bench trial.

In the process, the appellate courts look to find mistakes at the trial level.

“We get a transcript of what happens in our court, the transcript goes to the appellate court to decide if what the judge did was right or wrong, if they think it’s right they affirm it, if not it can be reversed altogether or they can remand it back and tell the judge to take a closer look,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman also took the time to answer questions from the students, she said the students all asked interesting questions and remained engaged throughout her presentation.

“It was very interesting, I was impressed and excited by how interested all of the students were and the questions that they had and how engaged they were, to be honest with you I was a little nervous because you don’t know what a group full of seventh graders is going to ask, but they all seemed really engaged and that was exciting for me,” she said. “I was very impressed that they had questions that actually related to the material and you could tell that a lot of them had maybe known people who have been engaged with the court at different levels because they ask about jury trials and jail sentences and things like that that they’ve heard about so that was interesting to me.”

Overall, Zimmerman hoped the students understood that they could do anything if they worked hard enough for it.

“I think it’s important for everybody to be aware of how their government works, but my biggest goal is the very last thing I said, I think these children need to understand that no matter what their background, no matter where they come from they can do anything if they set their mind to it and I hope that I was a good example for them,” she said.

