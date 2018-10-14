FCA raises over $20,000 for youth

Brady Bryant, a professional soccer player, was one of the many players in this year’s tournament. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Brady Bryant, a professional soccer player, was one of the many players in this year’s tournament. - Preferred Reinsurance Intermediaries team was this year’s first place winner. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Preferred Reinsurance Intermediaries team was this year’s first place winner. - The Mullinax Family stands in front of $10,000 hole in one sign. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Mullinax Family stands in front of $10,000 hole in one sign. - Suzann Bartley goes in to make the shot. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Suzann Bartley goes in to make the shot. - - Former NFL player Bobby Bryant was one of this year’s participants in the Tournament, along with his son Brady. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Former NFL player Bobby Bryant was one of this year’s participants in the Tournament, along with his son Brady. - -

PROSPERITY — Close to $23,000 was raised during the Newberry Fellowship of Christian Athletes 12th Annual Golf Tournament last week.

The funds raised at the tournament, held at the Mid-Carolina Country Club, will benefit students at Newberry’s middle and high schools, Newberry College, American Legion Baseball and the Special Olympics.

This year’s first place winner was the team from Preferred Reinsurance Intermediaries, which included Bob Sanders, Suzann Bartley, Dave Coulter and Jim Kilduff.

Brady Bryant, a professional soccer player, was one of the many players in this year’s tournament. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0235.jpg Brady Bryant, a professional soccer player, was one of the many players in this year’s tournament. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Preferred Reinsurance Intermediaries team was this year’s first place winner. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0251.jpg Preferred Reinsurance Intermediaries team was this year’s first place winner. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Mullinax Family stands in front of $10,000 hole in one sign. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0243.jpg The Mullinax Family stands in front of $10,000 hole in one sign. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Suzann Bartley goes in to make the shot. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0254.jpg Suzann Bartley goes in to make the shot. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Former NFL player Bobby Bryant was one of this year’s participants in the Tournament, along with his son Brady. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0221.jpg Former NFL player Bobby Bryant was one of this year’s participants in the Tournament, along with his son Brady. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer