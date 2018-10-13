Bickley earns Eagle Scout honor

Caleb Bickley, top left, with his father Jeff, mother Angie and brother Colby. - Courtesy photo Caleb Bickley, top left, with his father Jeff, mother Angie and brother Colby. - Caleb Bickley, member of Boy Scout Troop 222, with his Eagle Scout award. - Courtesy photo Caleb Bickley, member of Boy Scout Troop 222, with his Eagle Scout award. -

NEWBERRY — Caleb Daniel Bickley, member of Boy Scout Troop 222 in Newberry, earned the honor of Eagle Scout on August 26.

To achieve Eagle rank, Bickley had to meet several requirements. He earned 21 merit badges by learning different life skills. He also displayed responsibility and leadership by planning, developing and completing a community service project. For this task, Bickley and fellow Troop members and volunteers refurbished a classroom used for first-aid training at the Newberry County Council on Aging Center. Bickley also completed a final Board of Review as part of the Eagle requirement.

Bickley began his path in Scouting at eight years old. He has enjoyed many years of camping, participating in service projects and traveling to the Florida National High Adventure Sea Base to sail the Keys with his Troop. He has been fortunate to have formed many lifelong friendships.

Bickley is the son of Jeff and Angie Bickley and big brother to fellow Scout, Colby Bickley. His grandparents are Jerry and Marie Cohen and Carol Bickley all of Newberry. He is a 2018 graduate of Newberry High School and is currently attending Piedmont Technical College majoring in Mechatronics Technology.

Caleb Bickley, top left, with his father Jeff, mother Angie and brother Colby. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Bickley1.jpg Caleb Bickley, top left, with his father Jeff, mother Angie and brother Colby. Courtesy photo Caleb Bickley, member of Boy Scout Troop 222, with his Eagle Scout award. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Bickley2.jpg Caleb Bickley, member of Boy Scout Troop 222, with his Eagle Scout award. Courtesy photo