PROSPERITY — The Prosperity Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating a Strong Arm Robbery suspect, Mary Jane Chandler.

On September 4, 2018 Chandler assaulted an elderly victim and removed money from his pocket prior to fleeing the scene.

If you have any information of where Chandler may be contact Lieutenant Harry Bodiford of the Prosperity Police Department at 803-388-9046.

