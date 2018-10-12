Oktoberfest brings a crowd to Newberry

The City of Newberry Police Department booth at Oktoberfest. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
NEWBERRY — Newberry Oktoberfest had record numbers this year, with an estimated 30,000 people attending this year’s festival. Visitors from all over the world came to Newberry on Saturday, from Seattle, Washington and Germany.
“Thank you to all who came out to join us and enjoy Newberry Oktoberfest this past weekend. You helped us reach a new record of 30,000 people to visit downtown Newberry in a single day for the event,” said Mary Alex Kopp, Tourism and Events manager at the City of Newberry.
During the course of the day, individuals visited not only from Washington state and Germany, but Netherlands and Denmark and Hawaii as well.
In order to determine the crowd size this weekend, Kopp said they utilized Jacob’s Method. Jacobs method involves dividing the area occupied by a crowd into sections, determining an average number of people in each section, and multiplying by the number of sections occupied.
Kopp said the City was very pleased with how the festival went this year, from the way the vendors performed to Kindertown, which she said was probably the most successful it has ever been. She also said their music stage ran smoother than ever this year.
“As always, we would love to have more volunteers, we really need volunteers to be successful. We had a nice number, all told, not including the Newberry College wrestling team that came that morning, we had 40 throughout the day. Closer to 80 with the Newberry College wresting team, they do a lot for us setting up wise,” Kopp.
Overall, Kopp said they are very pleased with Oktoberfest 2018.
The City of Newberry Police Department booth at Oktoberfest.
The Newberry Fire Department booth at Oktoberfest.
Mary Alex Kopp, Tourism and Events Manager at City of Newberry, poses with Pastor James Henricks.
Members of the Newberry County Literacy Council were out promoting literacy during Oktoberfest. Pictured, Joe MacDonald Barbara Chapman, Sheila Brown.
The Dominion Energy table at Oktoberfest had plenty of goodies during Oktoberfest.
Mac Page (left) performs with Munson Summer (right) outside of Munson Music.
There were plenty of plants for sale from the Master Gardeners Association of Newberry.
Samsung made balloon animals during Oktoberfest.
The Blended Bakery trolley gathers a crowd.
The Haute Dog Lady squeezes some lemonade.
Papa’s Brats provided much needed Brats during Oktoberfest.
BRYTLY’s guitarist rocking out.
Codi Lester, also known as BRYTLY, performing.
In promotion of Rock the Ritz, festival goers were given the chance to play Rock Band.
Columbia Marionettes walked downtown during Oktoberfest.
A pair of puppets from the Columbia Marionettes “Make Me a Star.”
Komatsu’s Big Loader Tractor on full display.
The Relay for Life Champions team was selling merchandise for a good cause.
Children interact with the pups at the Newberry Humane Society Pet Adoption area.
A Newberry College student performs on the cello.
Deborah Hartness gives out popcorn for Rotary Club of Newberry.
Members of the Mid-Carolina Marching Band performing on the street.
The Newberry Lions were set up selling brooms during Oktoberfest.
The inflatables were a hit with children and adults during Oktoberfest.
The Lowe’s tent allowed youths in Kindertown to construct.
Christopher Buice, with CMB guitars, shows off his guitars during Oktoberfest.
Chuck and Courtney Maier, of Newberry, pose as German pirates during Oktoberfest.
Sarah Dougherty and Jason London pose in one of the many photo booths.
Ramona Angelo, of Hopkins, dressed in a colorful German outfit.
All of the contestants from the Best Traditional German Dress Contest.
Children participating in the Best Traditional German Dress Contest.
Stephan and Olesja Koch, of Germany, came prepared for Oktoberfest.
Sean Pomeroy, owner of Half Full, was dressed in his German best.
Children make new crafts at the Newberry Arts Center.
Laiton Polyak, of Batesburg, gets her face painted in Kindertown.
In Kindertown children could be the bowling ball to go bowling.
Palmetto Amusements brought along a festive organ for Oktoberfest.
These youths prepare to climb to the top of the rock wall.
Families are all smiles as they ride the carousel.
Chris and Courtney Sternenberg, of Chapin, came ready to win the Best Traditional German Dress Contest, with Chris wearing a German flag as a cape.
Bob Willusz plays his accordion during Oktoberfest.
Nathaniel Boland, of Newberry, was dressed up for Oktoberfest.
Zsazga Gilmore, of Columbia, dressed in an outfit originally from Hungary.
Caroline Smith dressed up like it was the 1980s to promote Rock the Ritz.
Eddie and Cindy Long have their booth ready to go.
Three Dot Polka Band performs Polka music at the beginning of Oktoberfest.
Angelika Keil, of Schongau, Germany, dressed in traditional German garb.
Aaron and Tiffany Myers, of Camden, show off their Oktoberfest spirit.
A 1935 Ford Four Door Sedan Flatback that was parked in the Car Show portion of Oktoberfest.
Zoe and Zarek Reid pose with the Wienermobile.
Classic cars from the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group filled the Coca-Cola parking lot. There were a total of 53 cars on display.
