Oktoberfest brings a crowd to Newberry

NEWBERRY — Newberry Oktoberfest had record numbers this year, with an estimated 30,000 people attending this year’s festival. Visitors from all over the world came to Newberry on Saturday, from Seattle, Washington and Germany.

“Thank you to all who came out to join us and enjoy Newberry Oktoberfest this past weekend. You helped us reach a new record of 30,000 people to visit downtown Newberry in a single day for the event,” said Mary Alex Kopp, Tourism and Events manager at the City of Newberry.

During the course of the day, individuals visited not only from Washington state and Germany, but Netherlands and Denmark and Hawaii as well.

In order to determine the crowd size this weekend, Kopp said they utilized Jacob’s Method. Jacobs method involves dividing the area occupied by a crowd into sections, determining an average number of people in each section, and multiplying by the number of sections occupied.

Kopp said the City was very pleased with how the festival went this year, from the way the vendors performed to Kindertown, which she said was probably the most successful it has ever been. She also said their music stage ran smoother than ever this year.

“As always, we would love to have more volunteers, we really need volunteers to be successful. We had a nice number, all told, not including the Newberry College wrestling team that came that morning, we had 40 throughout the day. Closer to 80 with the Newberry College wresting team, they do a lot for us setting up wise,” Kopp.

Overall, Kopp said they are very pleased with Oktoberfest 2018.

The City of Newberry Police Department booth at Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0432.jpg The City of Newberry Police Department booth at Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Newberry Fire Department booth at Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0431.jpg The Newberry Fire Department booth at Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Mary Alex Kopp, Tourism and Events Manager at City of Newberry, poses with Pastor James Henricks. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0430.jpg Mary Alex Kopp, Tourism and Events Manager at City of Newberry, poses with Pastor James Henricks. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Members of the Newberry County Literacy Council were out promoting literacy during Oktoberfest. Pictured, Joe MacDonald Barbara Chapman, Sheila Brown. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0428.jpg Members of the Newberry County Literacy Council were out promoting literacy during Oktoberfest. Pictured, Joe MacDonald Barbara Chapman, Sheila Brown. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Dominion Energy table at Oktoberfest had plenty of goodies during Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0427.jpg The Dominion Energy table at Oktoberfest had plenty of goodies during Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Mac Page (left) performs with Munson Summer (right) outside of Munson Music. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0426.jpg Mac Page (left) performs with Munson Summer (right) outside of Munson Music. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer There were plenty of plants for sale from the Master Gardeners Association of Newberry. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0420.jpg There were plenty of plants for sale from the Master Gardeners Association of Newberry. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Samsung made balloon animals during Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0418.jpg Samsung made balloon animals during Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Blended Bakery trolley gathers a crowd. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0414.jpg The Blended Bakery trolley gathers a crowd. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Haute Dog Lady squeezes some lemonade. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0413.jpg The Haute Dog Lady squeezes some lemonade. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Papa’s Brats provided much needed Brats during Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0410.jpg Papa’s Brats provided much needed Brats during Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer BRYTLY’s guitarist rocking out. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0405.jpg BRYTLY’s guitarist rocking out. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Codi Lester, also known as BRYTLY, performing. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0403.jpg Codi Lester, also known as BRYTLY, performing. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer In promotion of Rock the Ritz, festival goers were given the chance to play Rock Band. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0402.jpg In promotion of Rock the Ritz, festival goers were given the chance to play Rock Band. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Columbia Marionettes walked downtown during Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0397.jpg Columbia Marionettes walked downtown during Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer A pair of puppets from the Columbia Marionettes “Make Me a Star.” https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0396.jpg A pair of puppets from the Columbia Marionettes “Make Me a Star.” Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Komatsu’s Big Loader Tractor on full display. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0391.jpg Komatsu’s Big Loader Tractor on full display. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Relay for Life Champions team was selling merchandise for a good cause. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0389.jpg The Relay for Life Champions team was selling merchandise for a good cause. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Children interact with the pups at the Newberry Humane Society Pet Adoption area. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0388.jpg Children interact with the pups at the Newberry Humane Society Pet Adoption area. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer A Newberry College student performs on the cello. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0386.jpg A Newberry College student performs on the cello. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Deborah Hartness gives out popcorn for Rotary Club of Newberry. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0384.jpg Deborah Hartness gives out popcorn for Rotary Club of Newberry. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Members of the Mid-Carolina Marching Band performing on the street. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0382.jpg Members of the Mid-Carolina Marching Band performing on the street. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Newberry Lions were set up selling brooms during Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0378.jpg The Newberry Lions were set up selling brooms during Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The inflatables were a hit with children and adults during Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0376.jpg The inflatables were a hit with children and adults during Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Lowe’s tent allowed youths in Kindertown to construct. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0375.jpg The Lowe’s tent allowed youths in Kindertown to construct. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Christopher Buice, with CMB guitars, shows off his guitars during Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0371.jpg Christopher Buice, with CMB guitars, shows off his guitars during Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Chuck and Courtney Maier, of Newberry, pose as German pirates during Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0370.jpg Chuck and Courtney Maier, of Newberry, pose as German pirates during Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Sarah Dougherty and Jason London pose in one of the many photo booths. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0368.jpg Sarah Dougherty and Jason London pose in one of the many photo booths. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Ramona Angelo, of Hopkins, dressed in a colorful German outfit. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0362.jpg Ramona Angelo, of Hopkins, dressed in a colorful German outfit. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer All of the contestants from the Best Traditional German Dress Contest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0360.jpg All of the contestants from the Best Traditional German Dress Contest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Children participating in the Best Traditional German Dress Contest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0354.jpg Children participating in the Best Traditional German Dress Contest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Stephan and Olesja Koch, of Germany, came prepared for Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0349.jpg Stephan and Olesja Koch, of Germany, came prepared for Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Sean Pomeroy, owner of Half Full, was dressed in his German best. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0347.jpg Sean Pomeroy, owner of Half Full, was dressed in his German best. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Children make new crafts at the Newberry Arts Center. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0345.jpg Children make new crafts at the Newberry Arts Center. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Laiton Polyak, of Batesburg, gets her face painted in Kindertown. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0339.jpg Laiton Polyak, of Batesburg, gets her face painted in Kindertown. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer In Kindertown children could be the bowling ball to go bowling. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0337.jpg In Kindertown children could be the bowling ball to go bowling. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Palmetto Amusements brought along a festive organ for Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0327.jpg Palmetto Amusements brought along a festive organ for Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer These youths prepare to climb to the top of the rock wall. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0325.jpg These youths prepare to climb to the top of the rock wall. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Families are all smiles as they ride the carousel. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0311.jpg Families are all smiles as they ride the carousel. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Chris and Courtney Sternenberg, of Chapin, came ready to win the Best Traditional German Dress Contest, with Chris wearing a German flag as a cape. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0302.jpg Chris and Courtney Sternenberg, of Chapin, came ready to win the Best Traditional German Dress Contest, with Chris wearing a German flag as a cape. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Bob Willusz plays his accordion during Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0299.jpg Bob Willusz plays his accordion during Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Nathaniel Boland, of Newberry, was dressed up for Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0296.jpg Nathaniel Boland, of Newberry, was dressed up for Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Zsazga Gilmore, of Columbia, dressed in an outfit originally from Hungary. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0295.jpg Zsazga Gilmore, of Columbia, dressed in an outfit originally from Hungary. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Caroline Smith dressed up like it was the 1980s to promote Rock the Ritz. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0294.jpg Caroline Smith dressed up like it was the 1980s to promote Rock the Ritz. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Eddie and Cindy Long have their booth ready to go. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0292.jpg Eddie and Cindy Long have their booth ready to go. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Three Dot Polka Band performs Polka music at the beginning of Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0289.jpg Three Dot Polka Band performs Polka music at the beginning of Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Angelika Keil, of Schongau, Germany, dressed in traditional German garb. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0287.jpg Angelika Keil, of Schongau, Germany, dressed in traditional German garb. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Aaron and Tiffany Myers, of Camden, show off their Oktoberfest spirit. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0285.jpg Aaron and Tiffany Myers, of Camden, show off their Oktoberfest spirit. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer A 1935 Ford Four Door Sedan Flatback that was parked in the Car Show portion of Oktoberfest. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0284.jpg A 1935 Ford Four Door Sedan Flatback that was parked in the Car Show portion of Oktoberfest. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Zoe and Zarek Reid pose with the Wienermobile. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0278.jpg Zoe and Zarek Reid pose with the Wienermobile. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Classic cars from the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group filled the Coca-Cola parking lot. There were a total of 53 cars on display. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0277.jpg Classic cars from the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group filled the Coca-Cola parking lot. There were a total of 53 cars on display. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

