Oktoberfest brings a crowd to Newberry

October 12, 2018 Newberry Observer News, Top Stories 0
By Andrew Wigger - awigger@newberryobserver.com
The City of Newberry Police Department booth at Oktoberfest. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
The Newberry Fire Department booth at Oktoberfest. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Mary Alex Kopp, Tourism and Events Manager at City of Newberry, poses with Pastor James Henricks. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Members of the Newberry County Literacy Council were out promoting literacy during Oktoberfest. Pictured, Joe MacDonald Barbara Chapman, Sheila Brown. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
The Dominion Energy table at Oktoberfest had plenty of goodies during Oktoberfest. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Mac Page (left) performs with Munson Summer (right) outside of Munson Music. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
There were plenty of plants for sale from the Master Gardeners Association of Newberry. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Samsung made balloon animals during Oktoberfest. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
The Blended Bakery trolley gathers a crowd. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
The Haute Dog Lady squeezes some lemonade. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Papa’s Brats provided much needed Brats during Oktoberfest. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
BRYTLY’s guitarist rocking out. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Codi Lester, also known as BRYTLY, performing. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
In promotion of Rock the Ritz, festival goers were given the chance to play Rock Band. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Columbia Marionettes walked downtown during Oktoberfest. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — Newberry Oktoberfest had record numbers this year, with an estimated 30,000 people attending this year’s festival. Visitors from all over the world came to Newberry on Saturday, from Seattle, Washington and Germany.

“Thank you to all who came out to join us and enjoy Newberry Oktoberfest this past weekend. You helped us reach a new record of 30,000 people to visit downtown Newberry in a single day for the event,” said Mary Alex Kopp, Tourism and Events manager at the City of Newberry.

During the course of the day, individuals visited not only from Washington state and Germany, but Netherlands and Denmark and Hawaii as well.

In order to determine the crowd size this weekend, Kopp said they utilized Jacob’s Method. Jacobs method involves dividing the area occupied by a crowd into sections, determining an average number of people in each section, and multiplying by the number of sections occupied.

Kopp said the City was very pleased with how the festival went this year, from the way the vendors performed to Kindertown, which she said was probably the most successful it has ever been. She also said their music stage ran smoother than ever this year.

“As always, we would love to have more volunteers, we really need volunteers to be successful. We had a nice number, all told, not including the Newberry College wrestling team that came that morning, we had 40 throughout the day. Closer to 80 with the Newberry College wresting team, they do a lot for us setting up wise,” Kopp.

Overall, Kopp said they are very pleased with Oktoberfest 2018.

By Andrew Wigger

awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

