Channel your inner yogi

NEWBERRY — Calling all yogi’s, Newberry Yoga, 1121 Caldwell Street, Newberry, was officially welcomed into the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 26.

The studio is owned by Susan Dorton and Jane Wyatt, Dorton said while there were places to practice yoga in Newberry, there wasn’t a studio.

“A studio offers to the yoga practitioner a place to come and find a safe place that they can practice and be able to move into a mind and body connection, finding more relaxation and eventually raising their level of consciousness,” she said.

Fees went into effect on September 10, but in the month of August during a soft opening of the studio, free classes were held, participants who came to classes were asked to bring a canned good donation to go towards the Newberry food bank, a total of 400 pounds of food was donated to the food bank.

While they have only been open for a short time, Dorton said they are looking to work with the Downtown Development Association, along with being open for Main Street Lights and offering classes for the Oktoberfest.

“We would make them free to everyone for the people that come into town for the festival Saturday morning and the regular people that we have come in will also come in for free on the day of the Oktoberfest,” Dorton said.

Whether you are an experienced yogi or a first timer, Newberry Yoga offers a variety of classes to choose from, ranging from basic yoga classes to yoga for the more experienced yogi.

Some of the classes offered at Newberry Yoga include: Yoga 101 and 102, Gentle Yoga, Vinyasa, Deep Stretch (a strength building and stretching combination, Yoga Mix (a fun mix with different types of yoga together), Yin Yoga (postures that are held for long periods of time), Power Yoga (for the more experienced yogi) and All Levels (postures that are built starting from the modification to the full expression.)

Free classes being held during Oktoberfest include:

• 8:30 a.m. Power

• 10 a.m. All Levels

• 11:15 a.m. Introduction to Yoga

The studio will close at noon.

For a first timer, Dorton recommended taking either Gentle Yoga or Yoga 101, she also encouraged those who are practicing yoga for the first time to be open to new experiences.

“Change your mindset and be open to a new experience, one of the hardest things we have in our society is to let go of the ego. So you have to become non-competitive, each individual has their own body and what they do and how they do the different postures on their mat is their yoga, so it’s not competing with anyone else in the room,” she said. “Get over your own ego and then they can come into the studio with an open mind and begin to connect to their mat, breath and body.”

Dorton also stressed that participants should wear loose, comfortable clothes and not eat a heavy meal a couple of hours before a class, suggesting eating fruit or drinking tea before class.

Rates at Newberry Yoga vary, with a drop-in class only $12, and the person being gifted with a token so their next class is free. Class passes can also be purchased, participants (who also receive a token) can buy a five class pass for $55 to try any class, 10 class pass for $100 and 20 class pass for $180, private lessons are also offered for $45 along with group rates according to the group (maximum of about 30 people in the space.)

Classes are not offered for children at this time and participants must be over 14 years old, student discounts are also offered for all high school, Newberry College, Newberry Academy and Piedmont Technical College students.

Dorton said so far the studio has received nothing but positive feedback and interest from the community.

“It’s been a lot of fun, we’ve had a lot of positive feedback and great bit of interest on Facebook, it’s just been amazing how many people came into the free classes and how many are showing up every day, it’s just been a lot of fun,” she said.

For more information on classes that Newberry Yoga offers, visit www.newberryyogastudio.com, email newberryyoga@gmail.com or call (803)-271-6670.

