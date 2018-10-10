Man charged with breaking into bank, theft from motor vehicle

Mayers - Mayers -

NEWBERRY — Reginald Wade Mayers, 24, of 2804 Milne Avenue in Newberry, was charged Friday morning with entering a bank with intent to steal and breaking into a motor vehicle.

At approximately 2:28 a.m., officers from the Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Highway Patrol responded to J.F. Hawkins Nursing home at 1330 Kinard Street in reference to suspicious activity.

The complainant from the nursing home observed a black male in light colored pants walking around cars in the parking lot, reports state.

Officers on scene conducted an investigation and identified Mayers as the suspect who had entered a car in the parking lot. While on scene, officers were then dispatched to TD Bank, 2833 Winnsboro Road, in reference to an activated alarm.

Responding to the alarm, officers from Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Highway Patrol discovered that someone had thrown a brick through a window at the TD Bank location and entered the building.

Officers surrounded the building and found Mayers inside. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Newberry County Detention Center. Bond has not yet been set.

Police Chief Roy McClurkin said this was an excellent example of the great working partnership between the Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol in combating crime and taking criminals off the streets in Newberry County.

“All agencies work closely together to keep the citizens of Newberry safe,” McClurkin said.

