Revisiting Milestones with Newberry Family Literacy

NEWBERRY — On June 20, the Newberry Family Literacy Program hosted it’s first “Revisiting Milestone’s Day.” The event was held at the Ulysses S. Gallman Park in downtown Newberry.

The program’s goal was to provide educational and developmental growth for pre-school age children of Newberry County through engagement in fun learning activities which would enhance their life skills. Although the event was geared towards younger children, educational worksheets and activities were provided for students of all ages.

The free-educational event was open to all students in Newberry County and many of the students who participated were enrolled in the “Bright Beginnings Child Development Center” with the Newberry Family Literacy Program, during the 2017-18 school year. These students were able to reconnect with their Bright Beginnings Instructors and practice skills learned during the school year at the Center.

Activities that the students participated in included; writing their name, measuring activity, family game event, and ice-cream making.

Students and parents also enjoyed activities and fun with the “Mobile Rec-Bus” with the Newberry City Parks and Recreation Department.

