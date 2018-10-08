YL holding first Trivia Night

-

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Young Life will soon kick off a new fundraising event, Trivia Night. Cole Harper, area leader, said this will be the social event of the year.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 13 from 7-9 p.m. at the Young Life Clubhouse (1529 Main Street, Newberry). In order to participate groups ranging from 8-10 will purchase a table, at $200, and come dressed up in a theme of their choosing. Themes can be anything you can think of, from football teams, fishing, hunting, 80s night, etc. There will be a prize for the best dressed team.

Teams will also be given the opportunity to decorate their table, which should correspond with their theme. There will be a prize for the best decorated table as well.

During the event light beverages and desserts will be provided, but Young Life encourages those participating to bring snacks and drinks for the night.

“Bring your A-game and compete against other teams,” Harper said.

Harper also recommends contestants bring some cash for the silent auction as well, which will take place in between trivia rounds. Multiple items will be up for sale, including restaurant gift cards, Newberry College football tickets, an overnight stay in a local hotel and much more.

“Bring your friends, and be ready to play and laugh together. All money made from the night will go toward the area’s operating budget and keep the mission of Young Life going in Newberry County,” Harper said.

All money raised during the event will go directly to Young Life, which has the mission to introduce adolescents to Jesus Christ and help them grow in their faith.

To sign up to participate in Trivia Night, or donate an item to the Silent Auction, contact Cole Harper at 803-394-7539 or email at coleharper5@gmail.com.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_0933.jpg

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.