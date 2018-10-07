Monthly Cruise-In Held

NEWBERRY —A 40 percent rain forecast and 27-23 Clemson Football Game going on at the same time couldn’t hold the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group from having their monthly cruise in/car show.
There were 41 total cars/trucks/motorcycles that participated.
“I would like to thank NAPA Auto Parts for hosting our event. Special thanks to Karen Quinn, Little Mountain Antiques owner, for donating a gift basket and Shane Stafford, Audio Advantage owner, for donating stereo equipment as prizes for members,” said Zeb Reid, president of S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group. “We look forward to seeing a great turn out for our final car show/cruise in of the 2018 season at Cromley Ford in Newberry, scheduled for October 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. Special thanks to Sheriff Lee Foster for allowing our group to use the Sheriffs Department parking lot as overflow as we expect a big crowd on this day. Our final cruise-in (of the year) has been advertised on Carolina Cruise In magazine and “Go” magazine which serves as the AAA magazine. It should be a lot of fun.”
Vehicles in Attendance at NAPA this weekend
1. Fred Sebesta-1946 Ford Coupe
2. Miller Jacobs-1956 Chevy 3600
3. Don Swygert-2015 Mustang (50th Anniversary)
4. Jerry Chapman-2013 Challenger
5. Doug Wessinger-1965 Malibu SS
6. Zeb & Angela Reid-1990 Ford Mustang 7-up
7. Mike Clayton-2008 Corvette Z06
8. Craig Farr-1979 Trans Am
9. Dave Grabowski-1941 Ford
10. Jerry Alewine-1965 Chevrolet Corvair
11. Barry and Jacob Shealy-1969 C-10
12. Rick and Kaye Bedenbaugh-1967 GTO
13. Wayne Bannister-1965 Rambler “Gasser”
14. Thomas Jacobs-2017 Mustang Shelby 350R
15. Greg Talbot-1985 Cadillac Biaritz
16. Billy Patterson-1968 Ford LTD
17. Herb Stitt-1988 Ford F-150
18. Todd Holland-1964 Corvette
19. Tom Ferrington-1934 Ford Coupe
20. Elwood Jones-1956 Ford
21. Bill Lominack-1934 Ford
22. Shane Stafford-08 Electric’s-Glide
23. Shane Stafford-14 Street Glide
