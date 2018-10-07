Monthly Cruise-In Held

Rick and Kaye Bedenbaugh check out their 1967 GTO Engine. - Courtesy photo Rick and Kaye Bedenbaugh check out their 1967 GTO Engine. - Barry Shealy’s 1969 C-10. - Courtesy photo Barry Shealy’s 1969 C-10. - NAPA Auto Parts played host to the September Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group Cruise-In. - Courtesy photo NAPA Auto Parts played host to the September Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group Cruise-In. - Todd Holland and Jerry Alewine talk in front of Jerry’s 1965 Chevrolet Corvair. - - Courtesy photo Todd Holland and Jerry Alewine talk in front of Jerry’s 1965 Chevrolet Corvair. - - Jacob Shealy was this month’s 50/50 winner. - - Courtesy photo Jacob Shealy was this month’s 50/50 winner. - - Don Swygert was this month’s Audio Advantage winner. - - Courtesy photo Don Swygert was this month’s Audio Advantage winner. - - Group Member: Fred Sebesta’s brother was this month’s Little Mountain Antiques Winner. - - Courtesy photo Group Member: Fred Sebesta’s brother was this month’s Little Mountain Antiques Winner. - - Shane Stafford and his custom motorcycle. - - Courtesy photo Shane Stafford and his custom motorcycle. - - Greg Talbot’s 1985 Cadillac Biaritz. - - Courtesy photo Greg Talbot’s 1985 Cadillac Biaritz. - - Mike Clayton’s 2008 Corvette Z06. - - Courtesy photo Mike Clayton’s 2008 Corvette Z06. - - Fred Sebesta’s 1946 Ford Coupe. - - Courtesy photo Fred Sebesta’s 1946 Ford Coupe. - - Craig Farr’s 1979 Trans Am. - - Courtesy photo Craig Farr’s 1979 Trans Am. - - Doug Wessinger’s 1965 Malibu SS. - - Courtesy photo Doug Wessinger’s 1965 Malibu SS. - - A 25th Anniversary Mustang beside the 50th Anniversary Mustang. - - Courtesy photo A 25th Anniversary Mustang beside the 50th Anniversary Mustang. - - Wayne Bannister-1965 Rambler Gasser. - - Courtesy photo Wayne Bannister-1965 Rambler Gasser. - -

NEWBERRY —A 40 percent rain forecast and 27-23 Clemson Football Game going on at the same time couldn’t hold the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group from having their monthly cruise in/car show.

There were 41 total cars/trucks/motorcycles that participated.

“I would like to thank NAPA Auto Parts for hosting our event. Special thanks to Karen Quinn, Little Mountain Antiques owner, for donating a gift basket and Shane Stafford, Audio Advantage owner, for donating stereo equipment as prizes for members,” said Zeb Reid, president of S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group. “We look forward to seeing a great turn out for our final car show/cruise in of the 2018 season at Cromley Ford in Newberry, scheduled for October 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. Special thanks to Sheriff Lee Foster for allowing our group to use the Sheriffs Department parking lot as overflow as we expect a big crowd on this day. Our final cruise-in (of the year) has been advertised on Carolina Cruise In magazine and “Go” magazine which serves as the AAA magazine. It should be a lot of fun.”

Vehicles in Attendance at NAPA this weekend

1. Fred Sebesta-1946 Ford Coupe

2. Miller Jacobs-1956 Chevy 3600

3. Don Swygert-2015 Mustang (50th Anniversary)

4. Jerry Chapman-2013 Challenger

5. Doug Wessinger-1965 Malibu SS

6. Zeb & Angela Reid-1990 Ford Mustang 7-up

7. Mike Clayton-2008 Corvette Z06

8. Craig Farr-1979 Trans Am

9. Dave Grabowski-1941 Ford

10. Jerry Alewine-1965 Chevrolet Corvair

11. Barry and Jacob Shealy-1969 C-10

12. Rick and Kaye Bedenbaugh-1967 GTO

13. Wayne Bannister-1965 Rambler “Gasser”

14. Thomas Jacobs-2017 Mustang Shelby 350R

15. Greg Talbot-1985 Cadillac Biaritz

16. Billy Patterson-1968 Ford LTD

17. Herb Stitt-1988 Ford F-150

18. Todd Holland-1964 Corvette

19. Tom Ferrington-1934 Ford Coupe

20. Elwood Jones-1956 Ford

21. Bill Lominack-1934 Ford

22. Shane Stafford-08 Electric’s-Glide

23. Shane Stafford-14 Street Glide

