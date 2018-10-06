Celebrate Public Utilities Week October 7-13

To wrap up Public Utilities Week, a celebration will be held on Friday, October 12 from 3-6 p.m. in Marion Davis Park (2905 Fair Avenue) in Newberry. - Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer To wrap up Public Utilities Week, a celebration will be held on Friday, October 12 from 3-6 p.m. in Marion Davis Park (2905 Fair Avenue) in Newberry. -

NEWBERRY — More than 2,000 community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 48 million Americans will celebrate Public Power Week October 7-13.

The City of Newberry Utilities Department is celebrating all the services they provide customers by hosting Public Utilities Week (#PublicUtilitiesWeek), along with the National Public Power Week.

“Public Power Week celebrates the reliable, affordable electricity the City of Newberry provides to our community,” said Utility Director Tim Baker. “Public power puts the people of Newberry first, and Public Power Week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of locally owned power that supports strong communities.”

Newberry’s utility services are reliable and safe and Baker says they take pride in serving their friends and neighbors.

“We are proud to have served Newberry for over 120 years,” Baker said.

The City of Newberry Utilities Department invites community members to participate in a variety of Public Utilities Week events. Activities include:

• Elementary aged students were invited to color a utilities tip coloring page posted on the City Utilities social media accounts and turned in to win a prize. Winners will be recognized and receive their prize at the end of the week at the Public Utilities Celebration.

• A Public Utilities Week celebration on Friday, October 12 from 3-6 p.m. in Marion Davis Park (2905 Fair Avenue) in Newberry. The first 100 residents who bring the latest copy of their utility bill to the utilities tent will receive a City of Newberry utilities goodie bag. Customers can also enter to win door prizes and take part in spinning a wheel to win a prize. There will be inflatables, a few games of Bingo, games, popcorn, snow cones and much more for the whole family. The Captain Public Power and Mr. Water mascots will be available for pictures with the children. Both Miss Newberry and Miss Newberry Outstanding Teen will be making an appearance as well to meet with the community. In the event of inclement weather, the activities will be relocated to City Hall.

• Follow City of Newberry Public Utilities on Facebook and Newberry Utilities on Twitter for the latest updates in energy saving techniques, updates on Public Utilities week and how public utilities benefit the community as a whole.

Today the City of Newbery Utilities Department has 47 employees. The electric system currently maintains two delivery points, has a peak system load of 44.3 megawatts and maintains 200 line miles. It serves approximately 4600 residential customers and 400 commercial and industrial customers. The water system has a capacity of 8.1 MGD and serves approximately 4200 residential customers, 800 commercial and industrial customers and two wholesale customers through roughly 127 main line miles. The sewer system has a capacity of 5.0 MGD and serves approximately 3600 residential customers and 600 commercial and industrial customers through roughly 124 main line miles.

To wrap up Public Utilities Week, a celebration will be held on Friday, October 12 from 3-6 p.m. in Marion Davis Park (2905 Fair Avenue) in Newberry. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC06809.jpg To wrap up Public Utilities Week, a celebration will be held on Friday, October 12 from 3-6 p.m. in Marion Davis Park (2905 Fair Avenue) in Newberry. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer