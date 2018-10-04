Board reviews financial statement

-

NEWBERRY — Larry Finney, Greene Finney, LLP, presented the Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority with an unmodified opinion, the best opinion to receive, in the Authority’s audited financial statement.

In total net position, the Authority saw an increase from $117,000 to $21.7 million, out of this $21.7 million is the Authority’s capital assets minus debts, infrastructure, equipment, etc.

In the statement, the NCWSA saw a restricted net position of about $1.4 million for debt service and capital improvements (increased $294,000).

“That is money set aside specifically for those purposes, what that leaves you is an unrestricted net deficit of about $114,000, the reason that is the deficit is only because the state made you start reporting that big pension liability, it’s at $1.9 million,” Finney said. “This year we are going to talk about retiree health insurance, or OPEB (Other Post Employment Benefits), you had to start reporting liability for that this year, those two together are about $2.4 million, we take that $114,000 deficit and we back out the $2.4 million because that’s not money you have to come up with.”

Finney added that the Authority’s true net position is a positive $2.3 million which is 53 percent of the 2018 actual operating expenses and 53 percent of cash expenses.

In operating revenues, NCWSA saw a total of $4.37 million in 2018. Broken down that is $3.3 million from water revenue and one million in sewer revenue, a two percent increase from 2017 and about $325,000 (eight percent) higher than the budget primarily due to higher water sales and water connection fees of $180,000 and higher sewer sales and connection fees of $29,000.

On operating expenses, the total for 2018 was $4.38 million, about $250,000 (six percent) higher than 2017, primarily due to sewer plant damage the Authority experienced. Broken down that is $2.02 million in water expenses, $751,000 in water plant expenses and $1.60 million in sewer expenses.

On the cash side, NCWSA was less than budget at $55,000 (two percent) and $644,000 (226 percent) over budget, non-cash items due to depreciation not fully budgeted for ($892,000 actual vs. $265,000 budgeted).

The total gain for the year was about $117,000, a decrease of $61,000 over the prior year.

In other business, NCWSA Manager Brent Richardson reported the new back-up phone/Internet system at the Lake Murray Water Treatment Plant is operational, if primary service (Spirit) fails, mobile service (Verizon) automatically connects and provides phone/Internet service. He also reported Bio-Nomic Services completed the Alum sludge dewatering project and all dewatered sludge (294 tons) was transported to Republic’s Upstate Regional Landfill for disposal.

There were four main line breaks reported at SC Highway 395, Pomaria Street, Lominack Road and Trinity Church Road, eight new water services were also installed.

There were no reported main line breaks from the wastewater collection department. Pump station repairs included Jalapa Road, Hollands Landing, Oxner Road and SC Highway 202. Three new sewer services were installed.

NCWSA Assistant Manager Daniel Quattlebaum presented the Financial Report for the month.

Water revenue came in at $288,831 while water expense came in at $234,088 for a positive result of $54,743. Sewer revenue for the month brought in a total of $96,233 while sewer expenses totaled at $91,517 for a positive result of $4,716.

Noteworthy items in the Financial Report included:

• Water Treatment Plant sludge dewatering (partial): $16,000

• SWR pump station repair/Highway 219 pump replacement: $17,000

• Annual financial audit fee (partial): $17,500

Items not included in the Financial Report, but approved by the Board included:

• Cannons Creek site expansion: $162,000

• 4,000 lb. Palfinger Crane (25 ft. boom): $26,000

Other business:

• The next Board Meeting has been rescheduled for October 25 at 5 p.m. The meeting was rescheduled due to the SCSPD Education Conference on Oct. 17-19.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

