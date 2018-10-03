Bus Route approved for Newberry

John Andoh, executive director/CEO of The COMET, speaks to a room filled with interested Newberry residents on the potential bus route from Newberry to Columbia. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer John Andoh, executive director/CEO of The COMET, speaks to a room filled with interested Newberry residents on the potential bus route from Newberry to Columbia. -

NEWBERRY — The COMET Board of Directors have unanimously approved the addition of a bus route in Newberry County. This new route will connect Columbia and Newberry via Chapin, Little Mountain, Ballentine with one a.m. and one p.m. trips Monday through Friday.

On Tuesday, the day before the Board meeting, John Andoh, executive director and CEO of The COMET, stopped by the Newberry County Memorial Library to speak with residents about the new route. Andoh was met with a room filled with residents, something he was not expecting.

Andoh believed there would be about three people present, compared to the around 30 that were there. He said the attendance was the answer to the question of an interest for a bus route in Newberry.

Now that the new route has been approved, Andoh said they will be working over the next couple of months to find parking lot locations for the official bus stop.

“So we will have to talk to shopping centers, and business owners and we will want to keep them as close to the interstate as possible,” he said. “It will also be a good idea to go to each of the local governments and gauge their opinions.”

The new route will officially begin in May 2019, and in order to meet The COMET’s performance metrics by the end of the year, they will need 10 passengers per trip.

“So collectively, that a.m. trip both directions carries 10 and the p.m. trip carries 10, then they are both sustainable and we will keep the route,” Andoh said.

If the route drops below 10, Andoh said they will not automatically cancel the route, rather they will try and make the number increase through marketing. However, he said if there is no hope of getting the number to 10, they will go to the board and recommend discontinuance.

The bus that COMET will use will be a 22 seat cutaway bus, with Wi-Fi and charging ports. If they begin to see more people using the bus, to where they have standing loads, the route will graduate to a 35 seat bus. As for increasing the number of trips, Andoh said they will require financial assistance from either Newberry County government or city government.

As of right now, they are using local match funds from Richland and Lexington Counties.

“How I’m able to sell to Richland and Lexington Counties, using some of their funds for local match, this route will potentially bring people from those counties to jobs up here, also will bring people from up here to jobs in those two counties,” Andoh said. “There is an indirect benefit to those two counties.”

Once the route begins, it will run Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays, the proposed fare price will be six dollars for a day pass.

John Andoh, executive director/CEO of The COMET, speaks to a room filled with interested Newberry residents on the potential bus route from Newberry to Columbia. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0203.jpg John Andoh, executive director/CEO of The COMET, speaks to a room filled with interested Newberry residents on the potential bus route from Newberry to Columbia. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.