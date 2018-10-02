Newberry Police searching for subject in attempted murder case

Donaldson - Donaldson -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department is currently searching for Keante Lasoun Donaldson, 22, of 200 Woodberry Road in Columbia for outstanding warrants, charging him for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Sunday, September 9, officers with the Newberry Police Department were dispatched to Newberry County Memorial Hospital at approximately 7:45 p.m. in reference to a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The 16-year-old victim stated that he had gotten into a verbal and physical altercation with several subjects in the 500 block of Wright Street in Newberry and during that altercation he was shot by Donaldson.

The victim was treated for his injuries at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Police Chief Roy McClurkin said at this time they were unsure as to what the altercation was about, however the investigation was still ongoing.

Police are asking that if anyone has information on Donaldson’s whereabouts, to please call (803) 321-2222 or the Crimestoppers tip line at 1-888-Crime-SC. All tips will remain anonymous.

