FCA Golf Tournament is Monday

PROSPERITY — The Newberry Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold their 12th Annual Golf Tournament on Monday at the Mid-Carolina Country Club. All money raised during the tournament will benefit students at Newberry’s middle and high schools, Newberry College, American Legion Baseball and the Special Olympics.

This year’s check-in will be at noon, with lunch provided, and shotgun at 1:30 p.m. According to Robert Smith, volunteer with FCA, there will be many door prizes available and golfer’s bags for each player. Trophies will also be given to the teams that make first, second and last place.

There will be a $10,000 prize for anyone who makes a hole in one on hole 17.

“Special thanks to Keith Avery (Newberry Electric Cooperative), Bob Sanders (Preferred Reinsurance Intermediaries), Bobby Bryant (Quackt Glass) and Stan Renwick for sponsoring the $10,000 hole in one,” said Smith. “Also a shout out goes to Mid-Carolina Country Club Head Club Pro Rohan Allgood and his staff. To God be the Glory.”

By Andrew Wigger

