Piedmont Tech graduates share messages of gratitude, faith

NEWBERRY COUNTY — They came from diverse origins in geography, age, race and gender. Yet all four commencement speakers at the Piedmont Technical College (PTC) summer graduation ceremonies in Greenwood shared common, overarching messages of gratitude and faith.

“I didn’t come from a family with a lot of money or education, so I have been working since I was 15 years old,” said graduation speaker Joan Pittman, who earned an associate degree in administrative office technology. At age 60.

The Union native once believed she would work for one company her entire life. My how times have changed.

“You could’ve been at a job for a long time, been the best at what you do, but because you didn’t have a diploma or degree, you couldn’t get a higher position. They would hire someone else that you might have to train to do the job,” Pittman said. “But you just couldn’t have the position because you didn’t have the degree. That’s when I realized that a degree was so important.”

Pittman noted that the changes she witnessed over the decades have included downsizing, outsourcing, relocations, mergers and closings.

“The only thing you can be sure of is change, and you have to be flexible and prepare yourself for the changes,” she said.

PTC President Dr. Ray Brooks opened both commencements (afternoon and evening) with warm sentiments of admiration.

“This group has been working hard over the last several years and are ready for a break. Some of you are already in the workforce. Some of you are entering the workforce. Some of you are taking licensure exams, so there is lots of studying left to be done,” Brooks said. “I wish you all the best and Godspeed. I congratulate you for getting to where you are today.”

Pittman was joined by Heaven Lee in delivering commencement address at the afternoon graduation. Lee, who grew up in New Jersey, had a rough start and did not sugarcoat any of it.

“I was born into this world not breathing and with cocaine in my system. My biological parents were addicts,” Lee told her fellow graduates. “I was adopted into a family where I dealt with emotional and verbal abuse. I was told I was stupid, worthless and that I would never amount to anything.”

After high school and upon moving to South Carolina, Lee hit bottom.

“I lost almost all of my hope,” she said. “Worst of all, I was seven months pregnant on the verge of being homeless.”

That’s when A Place for Us (APFU) Ministries entered her life, providing safe haven, love ― and hope. She had her son, Nikolai, and realized she needed to be her best self for him.

“Thank you to Mama Kay and Papa Sam (of APFU),” she said. “You have had the biggest impact in my life.”

Taking on a double major of mechanical engineering and engineering design, Lee earned her degrees in two years.

“I never thought I would do anything like this. This stuff is not easy, but I enjoyed the challenge,” Lee said. “Growing up, I never would have seen myself where I am today.”

Wade Timmerman and Heather Benshoof delivered speeches for the evening program.

Timmerman, graduating with an associate in cardiovascular technology, returned to school at PTC after earning a bachelor’s in exercise science from Lander University. He wanted to grow his knowledge about the heart and the brain.

“Through the cardiovascular technology program at PTC, I have honestly learned what it takes to fully care for an individual in need,” he said. “The ability this institution has to connect its students with the community and surrounding counties is amazing.”

In January of this year, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System hired Timmerman as a part-time cardiac cath lab assistant. Upon graduation, he had a full-time position waiting for him in the same cath lab. He expressed thankfulness for the quality of his PTC education and wants to pay it forward by setting an example that can inspire those coming behind him.

“Graduates, we need to acknowledge that we have had the very best resources in our time here at PTC,” Timmerman said. “We are now challenged to become important resources for others.”

Like Lee, Heather Benshoof considers APFU ministries a Godsend that came at a time of crisis in her life.

“I was never a fan of school. I cheated my way through high school, and I even dropped out before officially graduating,” she said. “About a year later, I began making some not-so-wise decisions.”

By 2014, those choices landed Benshoof pregnant and in jail on drug charges.

“I was still listening to the lies I had told myself for so long: ‘You don’t deserve better.’ ‘You aren’t smart enough.’ ‘You are a failure.’” After her release, she came to APFU. “Eventually, with a lot of encouragement and guidance from the women at APFU, I agreed to take the next step.”

Benshoof began at PTC in the fall of 2015.

“To be honest, I was still not thrilled by the idea of going back to school, but as I began coming to classes and interacting with students, I realized I was not alone,” she said.

In August, Benshoof graduated with an associate in human services. She looks forward to devoting her career to helping others recovering from adversity, including abuse or neglect.