Newberry named a 2018 Community Economic Development Award winner

MOBILE, Ala. — The Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC) has announced the recipients of its annual Community Economic Development Awards (CEDA).

The city of Newberry won for opening a state-of-the-art home appliance production facility that will create more than 950 jobs. The entry was the winner in the category of Communities with 15,001—40,000 in Population. Winners were recognized at an awards luncheon held in their honor at SEDC’s annual conference in Mobile, Ala.

The projects/programs submitted were recognized in the categories of business retention and expansion, business recruitment, community development and community involvement. Entries were evaluated on their innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives and secondary benefits.

Samsung, one of the world’s leading technology companies, has opened a new home appliance manufacturing facility in Newberry County. The $380 million facility will produce some of Samsung’s most popular, industry leading appliances and generate more than 950 new jobs over the next three years. When fully operational, the plant will employ workers across a broad range of advanced manufacturing roles, including craftsmen, operators, engineers and other technical and non-technical positions. The new facility was announced June 28, 2017 and manufacturing began in January 2018.

“The CEDA program not only recognizes excellence, but allows SEDC to promote successful, results proven programs that can be shared with other communities,” said SEDC President Gene Stinson. “We look for and encourage replicability as a key measure of success.”

SEDC is the oldest and largest regional economic development association in North America, with more than 900 members representing a variety of backgrounds. From local, regional and state economic development agencies, chambers of commerce, business and industry, utilities, transportation, finance and education, members share a common interest: the promotion and enhancement of the economic development profession. To find out more about SEDC, please visit www.sedc.org.

The Southern Economic Development Council awarded the City of Newberry with the 2018 Community Economic Development Award. The entry was the winner in the category of Communities with 15,001—40,000 in Population.