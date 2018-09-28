ATM robber apprehended

Burris Jr. - Burris Jr. -

NEWBERRY — Terrell Lee Burris Jr., 29, of 228 Hawley Creek Road in Prosperity, has been charged with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime and one count of attempted armed robbery.

Officers from the Newberry Police Department were in the vicinity of the BB&T, at 1724 Wilson Road, Friday morning conducting surveillance due to an ongoing string of armed robberies that had occurred over the past two weeks at the ATM.

At approximately 5:00 a.m., Burris arrived in the area of BB&T operating a light-colored sedan. He was observed entering the bushes near the bank in an effort to conceal himself to attempt another robbery. Officers approached Burris and ordered him to get down on the ground. He was then taken into custody without incident and transported to the Newberry County Detention Center. Bond for Burris has not yet been set.

The charges against Burris stemmed from an ongoing investigation of three separate armed robberies that occurred at the BB&T ATM in September.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, September 15 at 3:50 p.m. with the suspect dressed in a Spiderman costume. Another incident occurred on Monday, September 17 at 4:58 a.m. and the subject’s face was covered with a bandana.

Police Chief Roy McClurkin said their department was not going to rest until this dangerous criminal was off the streets.

“This was an outstanding job by investigators and other members of the Newberry Police Department who worked tirelessly to protect the citizens of Newberry and customers of BB&T Bank,” McClurkin said.

McClurkin said he would also like to thank their community partners at Newberry County Memorial Hospital for allowing them to use one of their buildings to conduct surveillance in this case.

