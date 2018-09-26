NCSO receives donation for bullet resistant vests

Sheriff Lee Foster, left, is presented with a check from Janice Meeks, WMU director, for $2,175 that will allow the department to purchase bullet resistant vests for deputies at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. - Courtesy photo Sheriff Lee Foster, left, is presented with a check from Janice Meeks, WMU director, for $2,175 that will allow the department to purchase bullet resistant vests for deputies at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. -

NEWBERRY — The Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) of the Reedy River Association presented Sheriff Lee Foster a check for $2,175 to purchase bullet resistant vests for deputies in the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Foster attended the associational meeting of the group at First Baptist Church in Newberry where the check was presented.

“We are so grateful for this generous contribution to purchase bullet resistant vests,” said Foster. “This is a great help to us, but just as important as this donation are the prayers of those who support us. I know that there is power when God’s people pray so we covet prayers for protection, wisdom and guidance to serve Christ by serving others.”

Foster said the donation would purchase approximately three bullet resistant vests.

Sheriff Lee Foster, left, is presented with a check from Janice Meeks, WMU director, for $2,175 that will allow the department to purchase bullet resistant vests for deputies at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_VestsNCSO.jpg Sheriff Lee Foster, left, is presented with a check from Janice Meeks, WMU director, for $2,175 that will allow the department to purchase bullet resistant vests for deputies at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy photo