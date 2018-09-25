ATM Robber Sought

-

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department is currently investigating two incidents at the BB&T Bank ATM, 1724 Wilson Road in Newberry, where customers were approached by a male subject armed with a knife demanding money.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, September 15 at 3:50 p.m. with the suspect dressed in a Spiderman costume. Another incident occurred on Monday, September 17 at 4:58 a.m. and the subject’s face was covered with a bandana.

The suspect is described as a white male, slender build, standing approximately 5’8 to 6’ tall.

Police are asking that customers be aware of their surroundings when approaching ATM’s and report anyone suspicious in the area. If anyone has any information concerning these incidents, please contact the police department at (803) 321-1010. All information will remain anonymous.

