Newberry felon sentenced to 327 months

COLUMBIA — United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon stated that Jarvis Royale Wise, age 29, of Newberry, was sentenced in federal court in Greenville for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. United States District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks, of Charleston, sentenced Wise to 327 months imprisonment and five years supervised release.

Evidence presented at the change of plea and sentencing hearings established that in the Spring of 2016, Wise made numerous sales of crack cocaine from his residence in Newberry. Newberry Police Department, Newberry Sheriff’s Office and SLED executed a search warrant at the home in July of 2016. Law enforcement recovered crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, over 50 rounds of ammunition, and a stolen loaded Hi-Point 9mm handgun.

Wise had numerous prior convictions including robbery, assault upon an employee of a correctional facility, assault and battery first degree, assault and battery second degree, distribution of crack cocaine, resisting arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The case was investigated by ATF, the Newberry Police Department, Newberry Sheriff’s Office and SLED. Assistant United States Attorneys Jamie Lea Schoen prosecuted to case.

