-

UPDATE: The Subject has been captured.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a wanted and suspicious person last seen in the area of S.C. Highway 34 and I-26.

Deputies were called to the CITGO Station on S.C. Highway 34 for a person that had stolen two quarts of motor oil. When confronted, the suspect said he had a broken down vehicle. He then fled into the woods.

Sheriff’s Investigators believe the suspect is a Andrew David Skowronski, a white male approximately 19 years old. He is described as being 5/10” weighing 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with some type of writing and grey plaid pants.

Skowronski has an extensive record from the upstate.

Sheriff Lee Foster is asking the public to be aware that the person may be in the area. Residents were advised to lock their doors and remove their keys from any vehicles.

Currently he is only wanted for shoplifting charges by the Sheriff’s Office.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_BlueLights-3.jpg