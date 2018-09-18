Newberry College earns SACSCOC on five-year report

Newberry College has been continuously accredited by SACSCOC since 1936 and received its most recent reaffirmation of accreditation in December 2014. - Courtesy photo Newberry College has been continuously accredited by SACSCOC since 1936 and received its most recent reaffirmation of accreditation in December 2014. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry College recently received the best possible response from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), receiving the accrediting body’s approval of Newberry’s Fifth-Year Interim Report.

Colleges and universities undergo a comprehensive accreditation review every 10 years. The Fifth-Year Interim Report is the mid-point assessment of compliance with the 17 standards of the SACSCOC Principles of Accreditation.

Newberry College provided a detailed review of compliance in its Fifth-Year Interim Report submitted in December 2017 and responded to follow-up questions from SACSCOC in its Referral Report.

The SACSCOC Board of Trustees reviewed the report at its June 2018 meeting and requested no additional information or reports. Furthermore, the accrediting agency determined that Newberry is in full compliance with all SACSCOC accreditation standards and is fully accredited until 2022, when the College will undergo the standard reaffirmation review process.

“We have focused our efforts on continuous improvement of organizational effectiveness driven by an ongoing process of action, assessment and adjustment of policies, programs and strategies,” said Newberry College President Dr. Maurice W. Scherrens. “Our success with the Fifth-Year Interim Report is a solid indicator of the positive impact of our work campus-wide.”

Newberry College has been continuously accredited by SACSCOC since 1936 and received its most recent reaffirmation of accreditation in December 2014. Accreditation by SACSCOC signifies the institution has a mission appropriate to higher education, has resources, programs and services sufficient to accomplish and sustain that mission, maintains clearly specified educational objectives that are consistent with its mission and appropriate to the degrees it offers, and that indicate whether it is successful in achieving its stated objectives.

For more information, contact Dr. Sid Parrish, interim vice president for Academic Affairs and SACSCOC institutional liaison at sid.parrish@newberry.edu or 803.321.5263.

