GriefShare to help with the loss of a loved one

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece, with the help of Wightman United Methodist Church, are working together to host GriefShare, a 13 week seminar on loss and grieving.

“I felt and saw a need for citizens in the community of Newberry County to get help with loss of their loved ones, I had several people call and ask for closure, and help with that closure,” Kneece said. “I actually went to my pastor, Brian Rainwater, with Wightman and asked if he knew anybody that could help with grief counseling.”

As it turns out, two members of the Stephen Ministry, a ministry within Wightman, have gone through the grief counseling process and will be the facilitators for GriefShare.

GriefShare began on Sept. 11, but residents do not have to attend all 13 weeks. Kneece said people can attend all 13 seminars, or just one.

How GriefSharing works, GriefSharing seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. You’ll gain access to valuable GriefSharing resources to help you recover from your loss and look forward to rebuilding your life.

During the weekly sessions, participants will watch a video seminar on DVD. The GriefShare videos cover topics essential to recovery from the hurt of grief and loss. The videos are produced in a compelling television magazine format and feature interviews with grief recovery experts, mini-dramas, on-location video, and real-life stories of people who have experienced the death of a loved one.

Kneece said this program will benefit those 13 and older.

“Grief is a circle, as time goes on that circle is supposed to get bigger. It is faith based, however it is not faith driven, we are hoping this will help that circle get bigger,” Kneece said.

Kneece said they are planning for a turn out of 25 people, but would like to see more. To help off set the cost of the material, Kneece said they are requesting a ten dollar donation from participants.

If you are interested in attending or would like more information in reference to this, contact Wightman UMC at 803-364-2340 or Newberry County Coroner’s Office at 803-405-7790. You can also visit, www.griefshare.org.

The program will meet at Wightman, 302 N. Main Street, Prosperity. Dinner will be provided through donation and will start at 5:45 p.m., with the seminar’s starting 6:30 p.m. Child care will be provided.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.