Academy faculty participate in SCISA Teacher Institute

Annie Catucci, center, a faculty member at Newberry Academy, receives her certificate of completion at the conclusion of the South Carolina Independent School Association Teacher Institute from Meghan James, left, a SCISA Master Teacher and institute instructor, and Dr. Spencer A. Jordan, right, SCISA executive director. - Courtesy photo Annie Catucci, center, a faculty member at Newberry Academy, receives her certificate of completion at the conclusion of the South Carolina Independent School Association Teacher Institute from Meghan James, left, a SCISA Master Teacher and institute instructor, and Dr. Spencer A. Jordan, right, SCISA executive director. - Following the South Carolina Independent School Association Teacher Institute, Newberry Academy faculty member Cindy Comose, center, receives her certificate of completion from Meghan James, left, a SCISA Master Teacher and institute instructor, and Dr. Spencer A. Jordan, right, SCISA executive director. SCISA photo. - Courtesy photo Following the South Carolina Independent School Association Teacher Institute, Newberry Academy faculty member Cindy Comose, center, receives her certificate of completion from Meghan James, left, a SCISA Master Teacher and institute instructor, and Dr. Spencer A. Jordan, right, SCISA executive director. SCISA photo. -

ORANGEBURG — Teachers from The South Carolina Independent School Association member institutions from across the state and adjacent areas in Georgia spent part of their summer availing themselves of an opportunity to improve their teaching skills during the SCISA Teacher Institute.

SCISA Executive Director Dr. Spencer A. Jordan said Annie Catucci and Cindy Comose, faculty members at Newberry Academy, took part in the two-day event.

“The Teacher Institute is designed to train teachers in a multitude of areas that will help enhance student instruction and individual classroom management skills,” Jordan said. “We also recommend TI for teachers coming back into the teaching profession and/or those coming to independent schools from public schools.”

During the first day, each participant was video-taped teaching a typical lesson. Additionally, each school represented furnished a faculty manual and student handbook to be used by participants on the first day of the TI.

“Unique to SCISA’s Teacher Institute were case studies using real classroom scenarios,” Jordan said. “These studies insure the course objectives remain relevant to real teaching.”

All workshop participants were exposed to a specific session promoting the integration of technology into each instructor’s individual classroom. Other topics covered during the institute included classroom discipline, classroom procedures, school politics, co-curricular activities, testing and grading, peer collaboration and communication with parents.

“The TI is also a great refresher course for veteran teachers,” Jordan said.

The institute was offered on two separate occasions, limited to 20 participants in each session.

The South Carolina Independent School Association is a non-profit, voluntary association of over 120 independent schools serving more than 37,000 teachers and students.

Founded in 1965, the State of South Carolina incorporated SCISA as an exclusively educational organization with the responsibilities of establishing accreditation standards, coordinating academic and athletic competition and providing professional development for member organizations.

