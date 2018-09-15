May completes SCISA Secondary Manager’s Workshop

Nicole May, left, a member of the staff at Newberry Academy, receives her certificate of completion following the South Carolina Independent School Association Secondary Managers’ Workshop from SCISA Executive Director Dr. Spencer A. Jordan. - Courtesy photo Nicole May, left, a member of the staff at Newberry Academy, receives her certificate of completion following the South Carolina Independent School Association Secondary Managers’ Workshop from SCISA Executive Director Dr. Spencer A. Jordan. -

ORANGEBURG — The South Carolina Independent School Association offered a workshop during the summer aimed at helping new managers and supervisors.

Dr. Spencer A. Jordan, SCISA Executive Director, said Nicole May, a staff member at Newberry Academy, completed the Secondary Managers’ Workshop.

“When someone transitions into any level of management or supervision, new skill sets are demanded,” Jordan said. “Education is certainly not immune from this principle.”

Subjects covered included small group dynamics, meeting functions, and sources of friction.

“The workshop was designed for anyone on the staff of a SCISA school with management responsibilities, including assistant principals, division heads, athletic directors and most supervisors,” Jordan said.

The South Carolina Independent School Association is a non-profit, voluntary association of over 120 independent schools serving more than 37,000 teachers and students.

Founded in 1965, the State of South Carolina incorporated SCISA as an exclusively educational organization with the responsibilities of establishing accreditation standards, coordinating academic and athletic competition and providing professional development for member organizations.

