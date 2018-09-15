Wendy’s Collision

On Tuesday evening, a driver went through the Wendy’s in Prosperity. - On Tuesday evening, a driver went through the Wendy’s in Prosperity. -

PROSPERITY — A vehicle driven by an evacuee from the coast drove through the Wendy’s in Prosperity on Tuesday evening.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, the driver was coming into the truck stop, when she said she pushed the break and the car accelerated, from what she says was mechanical issues.

“The Wendy’s was very crowded, a lot of evacuees in there,” Foster said.

Another evacuee, who was standing in front of the building, was hit when the car accelerated. Foster said she was alert and conscience when she left the scene, and she did not appear to sustain life threatening injuries.

She was taken to Palmetto Health Richland, along with another person who was injured during the wreck. The driver was transported to Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

“To everyone, be very conscience over the next few days, people not familiar with our community are evacuating this way, and Sunday and Monday will be the reverse when people go back home,” Foster said.

On Tuesday evening, a driver went through the Wendy’s in Prosperity. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_20180912_180525-1-.jpg On Tuesday evening, a driver went through the Wendy’s in Prosperity.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.