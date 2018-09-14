Tuesday election results

Goudelock - Goudelock -

NEWBERRY — On Tuesday, a City of Newberry General Election was held for the Mayor and City Council District One, Three and Five. During the election, there was a voter turn out of 4.96 percent, with only 287 ballots being cast out of a possible 5,788 registered voters.

In each of the elections, the incumbent was running unopposed, a new law within the state is requiring municipalities to hold elections, whether candidates are running unopposed or not.

In the race for mayor, incumbent Foster Senn won with 278 votes, 99.64 percent of the vote, with one vote going to a write-in. In the District One race, Lemont Glasgow was the victor with 18 votes, 100 percent of the vote. In District 3, Zebbie Goudelock won with 102 votes, 98.08 percent of the vote, there were two votes that went to write-in candidates. In the District Five race, Thomas Louis Boyd won with 31 votes, 96.88 percent of the vote, there was one vote for a write-in candidate.

By Andrew Wigger

