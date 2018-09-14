Sheppard received Girl Scout Silver Award

Elsie Sheppard has earned the Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest level award that a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve. Sheppard, center, is pictured with her parents Chris and Melissa Sheppard. - Courtesy photo Elsie Sheppard has earned the Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest level award that a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve. Sheppard, center, is pictured with her parents Chris and Melissa Sheppard. -

NEWBERRY — Elsie Sheppard of Newberry has earned the Girl Scout Silver Award. This is the highest level award that a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve. Sheppard designed the patch, wrote the requirements and constructed the PDF for a Girl Scout State Parks badge to encourage Girl Scouts of all ages to Come and Play! in South Carolina State Parks.

Sheppard, along with other recipients from across the state were presented their awards at a Ceremony at Presbyterian College in Clinton. Sheppard is a member of Troop 990 in Newberry.

Elsie Sheppard has earned the Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest level award that a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve. Sheppard, center, is pictured with her parents Chris and Melissa Sheppard. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_IMG_0702.jpg Elsie Sheppard has earned the Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest level award that a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve. Sheppard, center, is pictured with her parents Chris and Melissa Sheppard. Courtesy photo