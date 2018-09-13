Suspect sought by Sheriff’s Department

-

UPDATE: The suspect from the attempted burglary on Fox Briar Court has been taken into custody.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a suspect who fled from deputies after attempting to break into a home on Fox Briar Court. Fox Briar Court is off Boyd’s Crossing Road.

This morning just before 9:30 a.m., deputies were called by a neighbor who saw a suspect attempting to enter into a neighbor’s home. Law enforcement arrived and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male. He is approximately 6 foot tall and weighs 130-150 pounds. He is wearing a red t-shirt and dark pants with white shoes.

Deputies are searching the area for the suspect including using bloodhounds and the SLED (State Law Enforcement Division) helicopter.

If anyone sees the suspect, call 911 immediately.

