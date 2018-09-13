NCMH one of 100 great community hospitals

-

NEWBERRY — Becker’s Healthcare announced Newberry County Memorial Hospital as one of 100 great community hospitals in the 2018 edition of its 100 Great Community Hospitals list.

This list includes independent community hospitals as well as facilities affiliated with large health systems. Some hospitals serve expansive rural geographies, while others care for small communities outside of large cities. Many of the hospitals have been recognized for their clinical quality, operational excellence and economic impact on the surrounding areas. For the purposes of the list, Becker’s defines a community hospital as a facility with no more than 550 beds.

The Becker’s editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on several outside rankings and ratings organizations, including IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals, iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals, CareChex ratings, Leapfrog Group grades, Healthgrades awards and CMS stars, amon other considerations.

Founded December 22, 1925, Newberry County Memorial Hospital’s many iterations reflect strong community support for exceptional healthcare. The hospital is widely recognized as one of the leading community hospitals, receiving five stars from Healthgrades in total hip replacement from 2012-2017; total knee replacement in 2017; and hip fracture treatment from 2015 to 2017. Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade awarded Newberry straight A’s from 2016-2018, and Healthgrades bestowed its Outstanding Patient Experience Award on the hospital in 2016 and 2017.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_web1_NCMH2012-1.jpg