Newberry County tax levy set

NEWBERRY — Donna Lominack, Newberry County auditor, has officially set the 2018 tax levy for all county and school bonded indebtedness. The total levy for both county and school purposes is 382 mills.

“I am presenting the 2018 tax levy for school ordinary purposes as set by the Newberry County Board of Education per letter dated August 13, 2018 which stated in part, ‘the 2018 school ordinary tax levy to be set at 186.8 mills,’” Lominack said.

Tax levy set at same mills as last year

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

