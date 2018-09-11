How to get Saturday’s Paper

-

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Due to the arrival of Hurricane Florence later this week, the delivery of Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 paper will be delayed. However, in order to get the news out to everyone in the county, the E-Edition will be available to everyone that day, even if you don’t subscribe to the E-Edition. All you need to do is visit our website, www.newberryobserver.com, and scroll down to E-Edition and click on the virtual paper. That will take you straight to our E-Edition and give you access to Saturday’s paper