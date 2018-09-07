Pets of the Week

Dottie is a three to four year old Pit Bull Terrier and is heartworm negative. - Courtesy photo Dottie is a three to four year old Pit Bull Terrier and is heartworm negative. - Tina is a four to five year old Pit Bull Terrier and is heartworm negative. - Courtesy photo Tina is a four to five year old Pit Bull Terrier and is heartworm negative. -

NEWBERRY — If you’re looking to add to your fur family, Dottie and Tina are both looking for their forever family.

Both are being cared for by Newberry County Animal Care and Control. Tina and Dottie are owner turn ins. They are very sweet. For more information, call 321-2185 or visit them at 240 Public Works Drive in Newberry. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.