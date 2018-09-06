Cruise In held at Stokes

NEWBERRY — The Midlands South Carolina Muscle and Classic Car group held their August Cruise In on Saturday, there were 49 classic cars, muscle cars and classic trucks in attendance, with 37 members present.
“It was a beautiful day for a Cruise In/Car Show at Stokes Trainor. Anyone who participated in today’s event was in for a treat. There were some great vehicles at today’s cruise in,” said Zeb Reid, president of the Midlands South Carolina Muscle and Classic Car group. “Special thanks to Joe Trainor, Stokes Trainor general manager for hosting our group today. Also, special thanks to the following sponsors: Mac Bell, owner/operator of Sonic restaurant-donated three mill Belchers for food, drinks and shakes at Sonic, Shane Stafford, owner of Audio Advantage-donated Sony speakers as a door prize, Karen Quinn, owner of Little Mountain Antiques-donating a gift basket. I would also like to thank Brian Greene, owner of Kickin’ Pig BBQ for driving to Newberry and serving his delicious barbecue to patrons that purchased.”
The next Cruise In will be Sept. 29 at NAPA Auto Parts in Newberry from 12-2 p.m.
Midlands SC Muscle & Classic Car Group Members in Attendance:
1. Zeb Reid-1973 Gran Torino Sport
2. Jimmy Smith-1992 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
3. Ralph McCampbell-1953 Plymouth
4. John McKnight-1970 Chevelle
5. Crystal Jacobs-1969 Ford Mustang
6. Chuck Jacobs-1967 Chevelle
7. Chris Grainich-1997 Corvette
8. Mike & Mary Jane Lindler-1970 SS Chevelle
9. Richard Cromer-1955 Chevy
10. Craig Farr-1979 Trans Am
11. Ed Keschinger-1955 Ford Crown Victoria
12. Rick & Kaye Bedenbaugh-1967 GTO
13. Andy Metts-1955 Ford Truck
14. William Truesdall-1998 Corvette Pace Car
15. LeLano Sullivan
16. Jim Ridge-1970 Challenger R/T
17. Dan Epperson-1957 Corvette
18. Todd & Nancy Blaisdell-2011 Mustang GT/CS Convertible
19. Todd & Abigail Holland-1964 Corvette
20. Car Baby Automotive-2005 Dodge Magnum
21. Mike Clayton-2008 Corvette Z06
22. Brent Dudleson-1981 Corvette
23. Victor Holland-1955 Chevy Truck
24. Douglas Wessinger-1965 Chevelle Malibu SS
25. Tim Allison-1975 Duster
26. Kathy Allison-2006 Hummer
27. Melvin & Donna Smith-1965 Ford Galaxie LTD
28. Mary Lane Johnson-1957 Chevy
29. Tony Johnson-1951 Chevy Pick Up
30. Nick Fowler-1999 Mustang GT
31. Brian & Vicki Smith-1966 Cyclone GT
32. Chevy DeWolfe-1971 Chevelle
33. Shawn Carnes-2004 F-250
34. Wayne Coppock-1990 Corvette
35. Ben Henderson-1953 GMC
36. Danny McIves-1969 Camaro
37. Donald Rutherford-1970 Chevelle SS
