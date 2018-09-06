Cruise In held at Stokes

50/50 Winner Crystal Jacobs with President Zeb Reid. - Courtesy photo 50/50 Winner Crystal Jacobs with President Zeb Reid. - Jimmy Smith’s 1992 Corvette Convertible. - Courtesy photo Jimmy Smith’s 1992 Corvette Convertible. - Brian Greene and his BBQ Truck. - Courtesy photo Brian Greene and his BBQ Truck. - Joe Trainor and President Zeb Reid. - - Courtesy photo Joe Trainor and President Zeb Reid. - - Rick and Kaye Bedenbaugh’s 67 GTO. - - Courtesy photo Rick and Kaye Bedenbaugh’s 67 GTO. - - 1957 Chevy Corvette-Owner-Dan Epperson. - - Courtesy photo 1957 Chevy Corvette-Owner-Dan Epperson. - - Corvette Alley. - - Courtesy photo Corvette Alley. - - 1998 Corvette Pace Car Convertible. - - Courtesy photo 1998 Corvette Pace Car Convertible. - - Ed Keschinger-1955 Ford Crown Victoria. - - Courtesy photo Ed Keschinger-1955 Ford Crown Victoria. - - Brian and Vicki Smith-1966 Cyclone GT. - - Courtesy photo Brian and Vicki Smith-1966 Cyclone GT. - - Danny McIves-1969 Camaro. - - Courtesy photo Danny McIves-1969 Camaro. - - Tim Allison-1975 Duster. - - Courtesy photo Tim Allison-1975 Duster. - - John McKnight-1970 Chevelle. - - Courtesy photo John McKnight-1970 Chevelle. - - Tim Allison winner of the Little Mountain Antiques Gift Basket, he is pictured with President Zeb Reid. - - Courtesy photo Tim Allison winner of the Little Mountain Antiques Gift Basket, he is pictured with President Zeb Reid. - - Chevy Dewolfe’s girlfriend poses with the Audio Advantage Raffle Prize compliments of Shane Stafford, she is pictured with President Zeb Reid. - - Courtesy photo Chevy Dewolfe’s girlfriend poses with the Audio Advantage Raffle Prize compliments of Shane Stafford, she is pictured with President Zeb Reid. - -

NEWBERRY — The Midlands South Carolina Muscle and Classic Car group held their August Cruise In on Saturday, there were 49 classic cars, muscle cars and classic trucks in attendance, with 37 members present.

“It was a beautiful day for a Cruise In/Car Show at Stokes Trainor. Anyone who participated in today’s event was in for a treat. There were some great vehicles at today’s cruise in,” said Zeb Reid, president of the Midlands South Carolina Muscle and Classic Car group. “Special thanks to Joe Trainor, Stokes Trainor general manager for hosting our group today. Also, special thanks to the following sponsors: Mac Bell, owner/operator of Sonic restaurant-donated three mill Belchers for food, drinks and shakes at Sonic, Shane Stafford, owner of Audio Advantage-donated Sony speakers as a door prize, Karen Quinn, owner of Little Mountain Antiques-donating a gift basket. I would also like to thank Brian Greene, owner of Kickin’ Pig BBQ for driving to Newberry and serving his delicious barbecue to patrons that purchased.”

The next Cruise In will be Sept. 29 at NAPA Auto Parts in Newberry from 12-2 p.m.

Midlands SC Muscle & Classic Car Group Members in Attendance:

1. Zeb Reid-1973 Gran Torino Sport

2. Jimmy Smith-1992 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

3. Ralph McCampbell-1953 Plymouth

4. John McKnight-1970 Chevelle

5. Crystal Jacobs-1969 Ford Mustang

6. Chuck Jacobs-1967 Chevelle

7. Chris Grainich-1997 Corvette

8. Mike & Mary Jane Lindler-1970 SS Chevelle

9. Richard Cromer-1955 Chevy

10. Craig Farr-1979 Trans Am

11. Ed Keschinger-1955 Ford Crown Victoria

12. Rick & Kaye Bedenbaugh-1967 GTO

13. Andy Metts-1955 Ford Truck

14. William Truesdall-1998 Corvette Pace Car

15. LeLano Sullivan

16. Jim Ridge-1970 Challenger R/T

17. Dan Epperson-1957 Corvette

18. Todd & Nancy Blaisdell-2011 Mustang GT/CS Convertible

19. Todd & Abigail Holland-1964 Corvette

20. Car Baby Automotive-2005 Dodge Magnum

21. Mike Clayton-2008 Corvette Z06

22. Brent Dudleson-1981 Corvette

23. Victor Holland-1955 Chevy Truck

24. Douglas Wessinger-1965 Chevelle Malibu SS

25. Tim Allison-1975 Duster

26. Kathy Allison-2006 Hummer

27. Melvin & Donna Smith-1965 Ford Galaxie LTD

28. Mary Lane Johnson-1957 Chevy

29. Tony Johnson-1951 Chevy Pick Up

30. Nick Fowler-1999 Mustang GT

31. Brian & Vicki Smith-1966 Cyclone GT

32. Chevy DeWolfe-1971 Chevelle

33. Shawn Carnes-2004 F-250

34. Wayne Coppock-1990 Corvette

35. Ben Henderson-1953 GMC

36. Danny McIves-1969 Camaro

37. Donald Rutherford-1970 Chevelle SS

By Andrew Wigger

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

