Get ready for the Rodeo

NEWBERRY — Get ready, the annual Newberry Ag Expo and Rodeo is this Friday and Saturday at the PD Johnson Farm at 7556 SC Highway 219 in Newberry.

“The Ag Expo started in 2009 as a kind of revival of the Ag and Dairy Show, it was at the Fair Grounds, had a lot of vendors and educational aspects. With the Fair Grounds in disarray, we had to move it to the Johnson family farm,” said Joseph Berry. “There are space limitations, so now it is just the rodeo. We are doing education as much as we can in the space, but the premiere event is the Rodeo.”

Those competing in the Rodeo will be from the South Carolina High School Rodeo, events will include; saddle bronc, team roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing, goat tying, bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie down roping, pole bending, bull riding.

“I believe some will be local, the way this is described to me this is one of the premiere rodeos for the S.C. High School Rodeo,” Berry said. “They get points to qualify the for state, national, last year we had a girl at the top at the Barrel Racing event.”

While the rodeo events can be dangerous, Berry said these youths are good at what they do.

During the event there will be a Kids Zone, sponsored by the Newberry Electric Cooperative and Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority, which will include bouncy houses and a mechanical bull.

“We have some good stuff coming out for the kids,” Berry said.

The cost of the Rodeo is $10 for adults, five dollars for children six to 12, children five and under get in for free. Free admission will be given to military, police, fire and EMS individuals with ID.

“That is something we have always done, to thank them for their service. They do a lot for the community and country, it is worth a free night of entertainment for them,” Berry said.

The money raised during this event will go to scholarships, something that has been done for the last four years. This year, Berry said they are proud to announce they will be giving out four scholarships.

“This really is family friendly, a great time, you don’t have to wear a pair of cowboy boots to come out, really is a fun time. People come in full Western garb, and some come in tennis shoes and a stroller. We have a great time, really for everybody,” Berry said. “This is a unique event you don’t see every day, and the money goes back into the community.”

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the Rodeo will start at 8 p.m. There will be limited seating, so Berry request visitors bring a lawn chair.

For more information, visit newberryagexpo.org.

