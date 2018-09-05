Wolves are giving it their all

Newberry College Head Football Coach Todd Knight gave Newberry County Touchdown Club a glimpse into this upcoming season, and the football program at the college. - Newberry College Head Football Coach Todd Knight gave Newberry County Touchdown Club a glimpse into this upcoming season, and the football program at the college. -

NEWBERRY — To kick off the new season of Newberry County Touchdown Club, the organization invites the Newberry College head football coach to be the first guest of the year. Head Coach Todd Knight talked about how his team gives it their all, but prior to that, he thanked the organization for their support.

“It’s good to start off at home, I can look out here and see people I know, and you support the program and there is no place like home. I appreciate you and I appreciate the Newberry County Touchdown Club for coming out and cutting watermelon every year like you did last Saturday,” Knight said.

Prior to the season, Knight reads a variety of different football books during the summer, which allows him to gather quotes. One quote he found this summer, which he says fits Newberry College, the Athletic Department and the football program, “the mark of who we are is what we do with what we have.”

“And I look at our department and say, ‘I think it fits us perfectly,’” Knight said. “While we are grateful for what we have, sometimes we feel like we don’t have enough of this or enough of that.”

In the Athletic Department at the college, Knight said he sees coaches squeezing every ounce out of what they have, to make a successful program.

“I feel like we do that with the football program, we find ways to do things differently, make it better, squeeze everything out of every kid to make our program successful,” Knight said. “I talked to our kids about this, they are doing everything they possibly can at practice, in the weight room, on campus to make our program successful.”

Each Newberry College football player has three characteristics, according to Knight, “they will, they can and they want to.”

“We want them to say, I will do what you are asking me to do, I physically can do what you want me to do, and most importantly, I want to do what is requested of me,” Knight said. “If you can get them going in the right direction, I will do it, I can do it, I want to do it, you got a great shot of being successful.”

However, Knight added that you may need a little luck every once and a while.

“Going into this opener, we’ve been preparing for Western Carolina, they have a lot, I feel like we’ve got a little, but we are squeezing every ounce out of what we’ve got to be ready for Western Carolina,” he said.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

