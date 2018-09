Touchdown Club holds annual Watermelon Cutting

Joseph Foster, a Newberry College graduate and former football player, cuts some watermelon for the annual Watermelon Cutting. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Joseph Foster, a Newberry College graduate and former football player, cuts some watermelon for the annual Watermelon Cutting. - During the watermelon cutting, players were encouraged to take as many as they would like. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer During the watermelon cutting, players were encouraged to take as many as they would like. - A Touchdown Club volunteer hands a Newberry College player one of the last pieces of watermelon. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer A Touchdown Club volunteer hands a Newberry College player one of the last pieces of watermelon. - A group of Wolves converse after practice while eating watermelon. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer A group of Wolves converse after practice while eating watermelon. - - Sheriff Lee Foster and Head Football Coach Todd Knight catch up during the event. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Sheriff Lee Foster and Head Football Coach Todd Knight catch up during the event. - - The Wolves were able to grab some watermelon after practice. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Wolves were able to grab some watermelon after practice. - - The Wolves took a moment to enjoy their watermelon after practice. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Wolves took a moment to enjoy their watermelon after practice. - - Every Newberry College football player took a moment to thank Touchdown Club volunteers. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Every Newberry College football player took a moment to thank Touchdown Club volunteers. - - Amir Cromer gets his watermelon while in line. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Amir Cromer gets his watermelon while in line. - - The Wolves dive into the watermelon. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Wolves dive into the watermelon. - - Foster Senn, president of Touchdown Club, said each player took a moment to shake their hands and thank them for the watermelon. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Foster Senn, president of Touchdown Club, said each player took a moment to shake their hands and thank them for the watermelon. - -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Touchdown Club held their annual Watermelon Cutting on Saturday, giving Newberry College football players a slice of watermelon after their last Saturday practice before their season opener this week.

“It went really well, I was impressed by the football players. As they all came through the line they thanked the volunteers that were there, shook everyone’s hand and told them they appreciated it. Really well mannered young men, excellent representatives of the college.” said Foster Senn, president of Touchdown Club. “The watermelon was good and cold and we had a number of folks who came out and cut the watermelon and distributed, which was much appreciated.”

Newberry County Touchdown Club has been holding the annual watermelon cutting for over a decade. Every year it is held the Saturday before the season starts, Senn said they do it to show the Wolves they appreciate them, and give them a little treat.

“Show them the community appreciates them as well,” he said.

Joseph Foster, a Newberry College graduate and former football player, cuts some watermelon for the annual Watermelon Cutting. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0746.jpg Joseph Foster, a Newberry College graduate and former football player, cuts some watermelon for the annual Watermelon Cutting. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer During the watermelon cutting, players were encouraged to take as many as they would like. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0792.jpg During the watermelon cutting, players were encouraged to take as many as they would like. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer A Touchdown Club volunteer hands a Newberry College player one of the last pieces of watermelon. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0790.jpg A Touchdown Club volunteer hands a Newberry College player one of the last pieces of watermelon. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer A group of Wolves converse after practice while eating watermelon. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0785.jpg A group of Wolves converse after practice while eating watermelon. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Sheriff Lee Foster and Head Football Coach Todd Knight catch up during the event. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0784.jpg Sheriff Lee Foster and Head Football Coach Todd Knight catch up during the event. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Wolves were able to grab some watermelon after practice. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0781.jpg The Wolves were able to grab some watermelon after practice. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Wolves took a moment to enjoy their watermelon after practice. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0775.jpg The Wolves took a moment to enjoy their watermelon after practice. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Every Newberry College football player took a moment to thank Touchdown Club volunteers. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0762.jpg Every Newberry College football player took a moment to thank Touchdown Club volunteers. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Amir Cromer gets his watermelon while in line. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0759.jpg Amir Cromer gets his watermelon while in line. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Wolves dive into the watermelon. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0754.jpg The Wolves dive into the watermelon. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Foster Senn, president of Touchdown Club, said each player took a moment to shake their hands and thank them for the watermelon. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0749.jpg Foster Senn, president of Touchdown Club, said each player took a moment to shake their hands and thank them for the watermelon. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

