School Board approves policy

Ashlyn Kinard was recognized for receiving second place in Recycled Art at the National Beta Club Convention. Kinard placed second overall in the Recycled Art category with a handmade table. She is pictured with Board-Member Lee Attaway and Superintendent Jim Suber. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Ashlyn Kinard was recognized for receiving second place in Recycled Art at the National Beta Club Convention. Kinard placed second overall in the Recycled Art category with a handmade table. She is pictured with Board-Member Lee Attaway and Superintendent Jim Suber. - Judah Rendleman and Rachel Shealy, not pictured, were recognized by the Board for being selected for the All State Band. The band also received the South Carolina Band Directors Association’s Outstanding Performance Award. Pictured from left to right: Board-Member Lee Attaway, Director Brandon Armstrong, Kerry Fagile, Judah Rendleman and Superintendent Jim Suber. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Judah Rendleman and Rachel Shealy, not pictured, were recognized by the Board for being selected for the All State Band. The band also received the South Carolina Band Directors Association’s Outstanding Performance Award. Pictured from left to right: Board-Member Lee Attaway, Director Brandon Armstrong, Kerry Fagile, Judah Rendleman and Superintendent Jim Suber. - The Mid-Carolina Middle School Academic Team was recognized for placing second at the National Academic Challenge. Members, in no particular order, include: Katie Mae Crooks, Nicole Curtis, Jack Gantt, Sam Hawkins and Maya Williams. They are pictured with Board-Member Lee Attaway, left, and Superintendent Jim Suber, right. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Mid-Carolina Middle School Academic Team was recognized for placing second at the National Academic Challenge. Members, in no particular order, include: Katie Mae Crooks, Nicole Curtis, Jack Gantt, Sam Hawkins and Maya Williams. They are pictured with Board-Member Lee Attaway, left, and Superintendent Jim Suber, right. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District Board of Trustees approved the second reading of a new policy and rule on employability credential and first reading of a policy and rule on content and credit recovery.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

