Samsung providing innovation at Gallman

Jaquon Hollilday and Wyatt Stuhr, students at Gallman Elementary, stand in front of a Samsung Flip, which was recently donated to the school. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Jaquon Hollilday and Wyatt Stuhr, students at Gallman Elementary, stand in front of a Samsung Flip, which was recently donated to the school. - Megan Pollock discusses Samsung’s new partnership with Gallman Elementary during a press conference. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Megan Pollock discusses Samsung’s new partnership with Gallman Elementary during a press conference. -

NEWBERRY — Gallman Elementary School has entered into a new partnership with Samsung, and while this partnership will present new opportunities for the school in the future, today they have received three brand new Samsung Flip devices.

“Education is really important to Samsung, we work very closely to build products to help you guys (students) do everything you wanna do, and can do, in the classroom,” said Megan Pollock, vice president Strategic Communications at Samsung Electronics America. “We are excited to collaborate with such an amazing school. This is a happy school, it is a great place and we are excited to be able to do a few things to make it even better.”

Pollock said the Flip is an amazing piece of technology, just some of the features include sending photos and images from your phones, it can hook up to laptops, students can write on it and email off of it.

“We are excited to have a true partnership with you all, you are the future,” Pollock said to the children of Gallman. “In six months I’m sure the students will teach me how to use it.”

Fifth grade student Jaquon Hollilday and fourth grade student Wyatt Stuhr said this new technology at their school is amazing, and they are excited to learn off of it.

“Our daily mission at Gallman, no matter what direction you come from in our school, when you come to the intersection you see, promoting students, building community and instilling pride,” said Nikki Hunter, Gallman principal. “Our goal is to prepare all of our students for the 21st century, that is the School District of Newberry County’s goal as well.”

Hunter added that this donation of technology from Samsung will provide Gallman with the spirit of innovation and collaboration. She thanked Samsung, adding that Gallman is appreciative and gracious, and just happy for the new relationship.

Superintendent Jim Suber said it was important that the District establish a positive relationship with corporate partners in Newberry County.

“With Samsung being a world class company and choosing to come to Newberry County, we feel a responsibility as we prepare our kids to be college and career ready to expose them to Samsung and other business opportunities they will have when they leave high school,” he said. “This is just one step in this process, to be able to increase access our students have to technology is wonderful and generosity of Samsung is also wonderful.”

Jaquon Hollilday and Wyatt Stuhr, students at Gallman Elementary, stand in front of a Samsung Flip, which was recently donated to the school. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0719.jpg Jaquon Hollilday and Wyatt Stuhr, students at Gallman Elementary, stand in front of a Samsung Flip, which was recently donated to the school. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Megan Pollock discusses Samsung’s new partnership with Gallman Elementary during a press conference. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0689.jpg Megan Pollock discusses Samsung’s new partnership with Gallman Elementary during a press conference. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.