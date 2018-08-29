Adams receives President’s Cup

Henry Livingston (right), president of the Association of Counties, presents County Administrator Wayne Adams (left) with the President’s Cup. - Henry Livingston (right), president of the Association of Counties, presents County Administrator Wayne Adams (left) with the President’s Cup. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Administrator Wayne Adams was this year’s recipient of the President’s Cup, presented by the Association of Counties. Adams was chosen as the recipient of this award by Henry Livingston, who serves as president of the Association.

“This award is presented to the county official who merits special recognition for service and assistance to the association president,” said Livingston during the 51st Annual Conference in Hilton Head.

During his speech, Livingston said Adams has contributed countless hours to county government during his 36-year public service career.

“I have great respect for this gentleman’s exemplary character and leadership. After serving four years as a U.S Marine Corp Reservist, he began his local government career by working as a dispatcher for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Department,” Livingston said. “From 1990 to 1995 he was fortunate to work for U.S. Congressman Butler Derrick where his responsibilities ranged from administration and management of South Carolina’s Third Congressional District operations to legislative and policy management in the Washington, D.C. office. His experience with constituent services and federal policy development prepared him for his career in local government management.”

After serving 11 years as the Edgefield County administrator, Adams joined Newberry County in 2006.

“Many would agree that his ability to bring together diverse political views, coupled with his understanding the needs of the county he services, has helped transform two predominately rural counties. His contributions to economic development in Newberry County have been tremendous,” Livingston said. “By working with County Council, county staff and business leaders, he has played a critical role in more than $900 million dollars of capital investment and 3,000 plus jobs that have been announced in the county since 2006.”

In 2003, Adams was recognized by his peers for his leadership, he was the first recipient of the Palmetto Management Award for County Government, an award granted by the South Carolina City and County Management Association.

When Adams was asked his thoughts on receiving the award he said, “there are numerous accomplished administrators in South Carolina and within the Upper Savannah region. I could learn volumes from each of them. I view the award as an endorsement of my potential, and I hope I can live up to it.”

“Described as an excellent county steward, this gentleman fosters an environment where county staff and county council work as a cohesive team for the community,” Livingston said.

Adams is a graduate of the state’s Executive Institute and the South Carolina Association of Counties’ Institute of Government for County Officials, he also earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina Aiken and his Master of Public Administration degree from the University of South Carolina.

“One example of his contributions to all South Carolina counties was his work with former South Carolina Representative Walt McLeod and the Association of Counties’ legislative staff on changing the provisions of the Capital Project Sales Tax to included technical colleges in the list of projects that can be funded,” Livingston said.

In fact, Adams was awarded the Piedmont Technical College’s Presidential Medallion for his support of the Piedmont Technical College’s Newberry County Campus.

“More important than all of his professional and academic accomplishments, however, he is a modest, thoughtful person who is blessed with a loving and supportive wife, Margaret. Many public servants hope to leave a legacy of their leadership. This person’s service to benefit the citizens of Newberry County, and the state of South Carolina will eventually conclude, but we can rest assured that his contributions will extend well into the future,” Livingston said.

On receiving the award, Adams said a lot of people in local South Carolina government are doing great things, and if he is one of them, he is proud, and Council and Newberry County citizens make it possible to be successful.

County administrator receives prestigious award

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

