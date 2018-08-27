Newberry College appoints new Dean of Enrollment Management

Christopher M. Harris will be joining Newberry College as its new Dean of Enrollment Management. - Courtesy photo Christopher M. Harris will be joining Newberry College as its new Dean of Enrollment Management. -

NEWBERRY — Christopher M. Harris will join Newberry College as its new Dean of Enrollment Management effective Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Harris will provide strategic leadership and planning for the recruitment and enrollment of both traditional undergraduate and online undergraduate degree-completion programs and financial aid. As a member of the College’s senior leadership team, Harris will advise the president and others on recruitment strategies and tactics for current enrollment and future growth.

“Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in enrollment management to this position,” said Newberry College President Dr. Maurice Scherrens. “He offers an infusion of energy, enthusiasm and fresh ideas that will transform our enrollment efforts. I am pleased to welcome Chris as the newest member of our leadership team.”

Harris comes to Newberry College from Ohio-based University of Findlay, where he served as Director of Admission (2014-2018). He helped that university achieve record-breaking enrollment and supported year-to-year retention gains.

Previously, he served as Dean of Admission and Financial Aid (2010-2014) at Lake Erie College, where he provided strategic direction for the institution’s new student recruitment efforts, including undergraduate, graduate, transfer, dual enrollment and international student constituencies.

Prior to that, Harris served as Director of Financial Aid (2009-2010) at Hondros College of Nursing, where he developed and monitored financial aid processes across multiple departments. He served as Dean of Enrollment and Student Services (2003-2009) at MedCentral College of Nursing, where he led significant enrollment growth and increased student retention by 20 percent in four years. At Paul Smith’s College, where he served as Director of Admissions (2001-2003), he partnered with academic deans and program chairs to identify, develop and market new degree programs.

“I am excited and honored to be joining the Newberry College family,” Harris said. “From the moment I stepped onto the Newberry campus, it was obvious this is a truly special and unique institution deeply rooted in its mission of preparing students in the Lutheran liberal arts tradition. Newberry has great momentum and I look forward to partnering with our talented faculty and staff and dedicated alumni to attract and retain future graduates of our College.”

Harris completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Communication from West Liberty University. He earned his Master of Arts in Education degree from Heidelberg University and is completing his doctorate in Higher Education Leadership at Concordia University-Portland.

Harris has a long-held tradition of volunteer and community service and said he looks forward to getting involved in the local community once he is relocated in the area. Most recently, Harris served as a volunteer with the Miracle League of Hancock County Buddy for Baseball program, The Make It Fit Foundation and the Heart of Ohio Girls Softball Association.

