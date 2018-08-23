City Council salutes summer youth programming

Mary Alex Kopp, tourism and events manager for the City was recognized along with the Parks, Recreation and Tourism department for their free family movies in the park held this summer. - -

Calvin Sims was recognized by City Council for the 36th consecutive year of Children’s Day held at Wise Street Field in Newberry. - -

Burt Mohler was recognized by council for his 25 years of service with the City’s fire department. - -

Wayne Pratt Jr. and his group were recognized for their seventh annual Back to School Bash held this August in Gallman Park for the community. - -

Rodney Grey was recognized by City Council for his 25 years of service with the City’s police department and his recent retirement. - -

The Parks Recreation and Tourism Department was recognized along with Scott Sawyer, Johnnie Caldwell (not pictured) and Collin Shealy (not pictured) for their work with the Summer Mobile Recreation Program and Mark Gardiner (not pictured) for his work with the Oakland Tennis Center summer Programming. - -

Barbara Chapman, Newberry Literacy Council and Jackie Holmes, Newberry County YMCA hosted the Wise Street Enrichment Summer Camp and the Families and Schools Together Program at Newberry Elementary to ensure that children continue to learn throughout the summer. - -

Jessica Toland and Sam Zaidy were recognized for their work at the Newberry County Library Summer Reading Program. - -

The City police and fire departments along with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. DNR were commended for their work for the recent National Night Out event. - -

Jackie Brown was recognized for hosting summer camps, reading and snack time and game days for children in the Nance Forest Area. -

Marquerite Palmer and the Newberry Arts Center were recognized for their summer art camps. -

Michelle Long, along with the Triplett family (Russell, Ciria and their children) were recognized by Council for the Harper Street Bike Parade. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council gave a salute to many summer youth programs throughout Newberry County Tuesday night during their August council meeting.

