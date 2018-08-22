No major injuries in two fire department calls

Fire crews responded to a fire on Wise Street Saturday morning. - Fire crews responded to a fire on Wise Street Saturday morning. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Fire Department, Newberry Police Department and Newberry County EMS responded to 823 Wise Street in Newberry Saturday morning at approximately 12:21 a.m. for a reported house fire.

Upon arrival, crews found the fire located in the kitchen area of the home. Fire Chief Keith Minick said crews were able to contain the fire in that area, but the home had smoke throughout.

“There was one smoke alarm in the home, but no battery was in the unit,” Minick said.

After investigating the scene, the fire was determined to have started on the stove, he said.

The Red Cross was notified to assist the two occupants of the home.

During the above call at approximately 1:14 a.m., Minick said one engine crew was dispatched to a scene at the corner of Nance and Hunter Streets for a report of a car overturned in the bushes down the embankment.

Crews assisted with stabilizing the vehicle and assisted EMS with the patient. Minick said the driver was the only person in the vehicle and there were no major injuries.

“We are fortunate that no one was seriously injured in either call,” Minick said.

